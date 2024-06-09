Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, And Other Eminent Personalities Arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. ‘King Khan’ enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic personality and striking screen presence. The Jawan actor is now in the limelight for an awesome reason. SRK was spotted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9, as he attended PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony Rajinikanth and Akshay too were spotted at the high-profile event.

Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth: Celebs Attend Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony:

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time and this has created a great deal of buzz on social media. The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair with quite a few big names in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the oath-taking ceremony and looked his smart self.

Here is a video of the popular star at the event.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sCcNCIZLZS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Rajinikanth, the star of films such as ‘Jailer’’ and ‘Petta’, also marked his attendance at the landmark function.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/27Zp5edH1m — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

‘Thalaivar’ was joined by Akshay Kumar, who acted with him in Shankar’s 2.0/

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati and BJP MP-elect Dharmendra Pradhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Mn4Y4Dwqsm — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Vikrant Massey was also in attendance at the oath-taking function.

Busy Time For SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his work in ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse and emerged as a blockbuster. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Like ‘Pathaan’, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’. The Raju Hirani-helmed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. Shah Rukh Khan will be hoping to score a hit with ‘King‘, co-starring Suhana Khan.

Show Full Article