Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Siddaramaiah Reacts To Court Ruling In Mysuru Land Case, Calls It Revenge Politics

Reacting to court ruling in Mysuru land case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics,  after the High Court dismissed his plea challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case. 

Siddaramaiah Reacts To Court Ruling In Mysuru Land Case, Calls It Revenge Politics

Reacting to court ruling in Mysuru land case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics,  after the High Court dismissed his plea challenging the Governor’s approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

Further, he declared his intent to continue fighting against what he described as “revenge politics” from the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), labeling the MUDA case a “sham.”

Issuing statement, Siddaramaiah said “I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with legal experts and decide the outline of the fight.”

Accusations Made By Siddaramaiah

He further asserted, that the BJP and JD(S) were retaliating against him due to his pro-poor image and commitment to social justice. “The MUDA case is just a sham. The main objective of BJP and JD(S) is to stop our government’s schemes which favor the poor and the oppressed. I request the people of the state to see the faces of those who are making false allegations.” said Siddaramaiah.

Later, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP was intent on undermining the Congress government in Karnataka due to its frustration over losing the previous year’s Assembly elections.

“The people of Karnataka have not given the BJP enough majority to come to power on its own. So far, the BJP has come to power by conducting Operation Kamala unethically. In the last Assembly elections, the people of the state gave our party a strength of 136 seats without giving any chance to Operation Kamala.” claimed Siddaramaiah.

Also Read: Congress Alleges BJP Manipulation Of Raj Bhavan After Show-Cause Notice To Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court ruled that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot could make “independent decisions if exceptional circumstances arise,” affirming that the Governor’s order did not reflect a lack of consideration. The court emphasized that the facts presented in Siddaramaiah’s plea warranted investigation before it was dismissed.

Must Read: Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Crucial Bills, Including Full Job Reservation for Kannadigas in C&D Categories

What’s The MUDA Case All About? 

For unversed, the Mysuru land case involves allegations that compensatory plots were allocated to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, in a prime area of Mysuru, which had a higher property value than the location of her land that had been “acquired” by MUDA.

Subsequently, MUDA provided Parvathi with plots under a 50:50 ratio scheme in exchange for 3.16 acres of her land, where a residential layout was developed. Siddaramaiah has consistently dismissed the allegations against him in the land scam case, while the BJP continues to demand his resignation.

Filed under

Muda Scam Mysuru Land Case NewsX Siddaramaiah

Also Read

Badlapur Residents Celebrate Akshay Shinde Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Badlapur Residents Celebrate Akshay Shinde Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

CheQ Joins Hands With Flipkart For Its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale

CheQ Joins Hands With Flipkart For Its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale

Akhilesh Yadav: “Everyone Deserves Coldplay!” Amid Ticket Scalping Outcry

Akhilesh Yadav: “Everyone Deserves Coldplay!” Amid Ticket Scalping Outcry

Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox