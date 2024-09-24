Siddaramaiah Reacts To Court Ruling In Mysuru Land Case, Calls It Revenge Politics

Reacting to court ruling in Mysuru land case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics, after the High Court dismissed his plea challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

Reacting to court ruling in Mysuru land case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics, after the High Court dismissed his plea challenging the Governor’s approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

Further, he declared his intent to continue fighting against what he described as “revenge politics” from the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), labeling the MUDA case a “sham.”

Issuing statement, Siddaramaiah said “I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with legal experts and decide the outline of the fight.”

Accusations Made By Siddaramaiah

He further asserted, that the BJP and JD(S) were retaliating against him due to his pro-poor image and commitment to social justice. “The MUDA case is just a sham. The main objective of BJP and JD(S) is to stop our government’s schemes which favor the poor and the oppressed. I request the people of the state to see the faces of those who are making false allegations.” said Siddaramaiah.

Later, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP was intent on undermining the Congress government in Karnataka due to its frustration over losing the previous year’s Assembly elections.

“The people of Karnataka have not given the BJP enough majority to come to power on its own. So far, the BJP has come to power by conducting Operation Kamala unethically. In the last Assembly elections, the people of the state gave our party a strength of 136 seats without giving any chance to Operation Kamala.” claimed Siddaramaiah.

Also Read: Congress Alleges BJP Manipulation Of Raj Bhavan After Show-Cause Notice To Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court ruled that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot could make “independent decisions if exceptional circumstances arise,” affirming that the Governor’s order did not reflect a lack of consideration. The court emphasized that the facts presented in Siddaramaiah’s plea warranted investigation before it was dismissed.

Must Read: Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Crucial Bills, Including Full Job Reservation for Kannadigas in C&D Categories

What’s The MUDA Case All About?

For unversed, the Mysuru land case involves allegations that compensatory plots were allocated to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, in a prime area of Mysuru, which had a higher property value than the location of her land that had been “acquired” by MUDA.

Subsequently, MUDA provided Parvathi with plots under a 50:50 ratio scheme in exchange for 3.16 acres of her land, where a residential layout was developed. Siddaramaiah has consistently dismissed the allegations against him in the land scam case, while the BJP continues to demand his resignation.