Thursday, October 3, 2024
Sonam Wangchuk Released As MHA Assures Meeting With PM Modi Or President

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters from Ladakh, who were detained for 36 hours, were released last night.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters from Ladakh, who were detained for 36 hours, were released last night. The Union Home Ministry assured them of a meeting soon with either the Prime Minister or the President to discuss various issues concerning Ladakh.

Upon their release, Wangchuk and his supporters paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Rajghat.

Why Were They Detained? 

Wangchuk, along with 150 other protesters, was detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on monday night, while attempting to enter the national capital for their ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra.’

The police stated that the detention was necessary due to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163, which was still in effect at the Delhi borders until October 6.

Following his release, Wangchuk expressed, “Although we faced challenges in reaching Delhi due to our detention, everything happens for a reason. We are thrilled that our message about environmental conservation reached so many people. We have urged the government to provide constitutional protections for Ladakh to help preserve the Himalayas.”

Meanwhile, Wangchuk and other volunteers from Leh began their march towards New Delhi on September 1, demanding the resumption of government talks with Ladakh’s leadership regarding their concerns. One of their key demands is to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would grant local people lawmaking authority to safeguard their land and culture.

Ladakh Protest MHA NewsX PM Modi sonam wangchuk

