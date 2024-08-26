Sufi Corridor Project: Kiren Rijiju Meets Delegation- Know Where Does The Proposed Plan Stands

This project, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to highlight India's Sufi heritage as a symbol of Indian syncretism by developing world-class infrastructure around major Sufi shrines in the country. Read on to know more

Prominent leaders from various Sufi shrines met with Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, to discuss the development of the proposed Sufi Corridor, which will start at Ajmer Sharif, the shrine of Khawaja Moinudin Chishty, one of the most revered Sufi saints in the Indian subcontinent.

The delegation, led by Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and President of the Chishty Foundation of Ajmer Sharif, met with Rijiju on Saturday. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi was also part of the Muslim delegation.

What is the update on Sufi Corridor Project?

Haji Syed Salman Chishty emphasized that the proposed Sufi Corridor would not only preserve Sufi heritage but also promote it on a global scale. He noted that improved facilities and connectivity would attract millions of Sufi followers and tourists worldwide.

Additionally, the delegation discussed their commitment to the holistic development of India’s diverse Muslim community, focusing on initiatives in education, healthcare, and skill development to improve living standards and promote socio-economic progress. These efforts align with the new Waqf Bill currently under parliamentary consideration, with the delegation expressing concerns about certain provisions of the bill.

The delegation included notable figures from Sufi Dargahs across India, such as Syed Afshan Chishty and Mehraj Chishty from Ajmer Sharif, Manzoorul Haq Qutubi from Dargah Hazrat Baba Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki Chishty, Syed Anfal Nizami from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, Delhi, Syed Naseeruddin Chishty from Shahi Bagh Khanqah-e-Chishtia Dargah, Ahmedabad, Sufi Muhammad Khushal Shah from Dargah Hazrat Sufi, Jawad Ahmed Khushal from Muzaffarnagar-UP, and Afzal Ishaq Ilmi from New Delhi.

Kiren Rijiju invites Sufi delegation to attend upcoming Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings

Minister Rijiju extended an invitation to the Sufi delegation to attend upcoming Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings, signaling an important opportunity for continued collaboration between the government and spiritual leaders.

Bharat’s Sufi heritage is a testament to our centuries-old tradition of unity in diversity.

Under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Sufi Corridor project will preserve this rich legacy and inspire future generations. It’s a journey to connect hearts… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2024

During the meeting, Haji Syed Salman Chishty presented Rijiju with Holy Tabarrukat and performed a Dastarbandi as a gesture of respect and goodwill from Ajmer Sharif. Rijiju was also gifted an original canvas Sufi artwork titled “Whirling Dervishes,” symbolizing the deep spiritual connection and artistic heritage of Sufism in India.

A statement issued by the Sufi delegation highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the spiritual and social aspirations of India’s Muslim community and promoting the nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage on the global stage. The collaboration between the government and the Sufi community is seen as a testament to the country’s dedication to peace, unity, and progress.

The statement further emphasized that, as the world looks to India for spiritual guidance, the Sufi Corridor and related initiatives will not only enhance India’s status as a spiritual hub but also ensure that the values of Sufism—love, peace, and harmony—continue to inspire future generations.

What is the Sufi Corridor Project?

This project, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to highlight India’s Sufi heritage as a symbol of Indian syncretism by developing world-class infrastructure around major Sufi shrines in the country. The Sufi Corridor is an ambitious initiative designed to position India as the leading global destination for Sufi spirituality.

The Sufi Corridor project is an initiative by the Indian government to develop and connect Sufi shrines and heritage sites across the country. The project aims to promote cultural and religious tourism, as well as to foster greater understanding and appreciation of India’s rich Sufi heritage.

Sufism is a mystical tradition within Islam that emphasizes love, compassion, and spiritual growth. India has a long history of Sufism, and many influential Sufi saints and mystics have lived and taught in the region.

The Sufi Corridor project involves the development of infrastructure, amenities, and tourist facilities at key Sufi shrines and sites, such as the dargahs (shrines) of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi, and Baba Farid in Pakpattan, among others. The project also includes initiatives to document and preserve Sufi literature, music, and art.

