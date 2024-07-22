Supreme Court To Review NEET UG Paper 2024 Irregularities

The Supreme Court of India is set to address a series of petitions on Monday regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 medical entrance examination. This development follows the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) release of city-wise and centre-wise results amid concerns about marking discrepancies and paper leaks.

Details of the Hearing

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will examine 40 petitions concerning NEET UG 2024. The petitions include requests from the NTA to transfer ongoing cases from various high courts to the Supreme Court to streamline the legal process and prevent multiple litigations.

Background of the Controversy

The Supreme Court had previously adjourned hearings on July 11 to await responses from the Centre and the NTA regarding the alleged irregularities. During a hearing on July 8, the Court remarked that the credibility of the NEET UG 2024 examination appeared to be compromised.

In its affidavit, the Centre reported that while some irregularities were detected at specific centres, there was no evidence of widespread malpractice or significantly inflated scores among any particular group of candidates. Analysis of the results showed that students allegedly involved in the irregularities did not achieve outstanding scores. However, major coaching hubs saw a higher number of top scorers.

Examination Overview

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, with over 23.33 lakh students participating across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations. Although results were initially due on June 14, the NTA released them earlier on June 4.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear these petitions, it aims to address concerns about the examination’s integrity and ensure the proper conduct of future exams.

