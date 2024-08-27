Telegram CEO’s Arrest: Indian IT Ministry Requests Investigation Into The App

The Indian IT Ministry has initiated its own review of the messaging app’s operations in India amidst the Telegram CEO's arrest.

As Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces detention in France over allegations of failing to moderate criminal activities on the platform, the Indian IT Ministry has initiated its own review of the messaging app’s operations in India. According to a report by PTI, the Indian IT Ministry has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate whether Telegram has violated any local regulations or has unresolved complaints against it within the Indian context.

“The basic question here is are there any complaints, is there a similar situation in India, and what is the status, and what action is required,” a source told PTI.

Indian IT Ministry’s Probe

The Indian IT Ministry’s probe comes amid growing scrutiny of Telegram’s handling of illicit content. The investigation is focused on allegations that Telegram has been misused for activities such as extortion and gambling, as reported by MoneyControl. However, it has been clarified that this investigation is not linked to violations of India’s Information Technology (IT) Rules, which require platforms to appoint a nodal officer, a chief compliance officer, and publish monthly reports. An official confirmed that Telegram complies with these regulations, and the authorities are currently evaluating the information gathered to determine appropriate actions in accordance with local laws.

Scrutiny of Telegram

The scrutiny of Telegram follows Durov’s recent detention in France on August 25. French authorities have accused Durov of not adequately moderating criminal activities on Telegram, including fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism and cyberbullying. In response to these allegations, Telegram has dismissed them as “absurd,” emphasizing that Durov has “nothing to hide” and that the platform adheres to European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act. Telegram asserts that it is committed to maintaining industry-standard moderation practices and is awaiting a prompt resolution of the issue.

“Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all,” the company stated on X. “Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act; its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving,” the statement added.