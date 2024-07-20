Terrorists In Jammu Region Suspected To Be Retired Pakistani SSG Operatives

Intelligence officials have revealed alarming details suggesting that terrorists involved in the recent spate of attacks in the region might be retired Pakistan Army regulars from the Special Service Group (SSG) or highly trained in guerrilla warfare. The sophisticated weaponry and precision tactics observed point towards these possibilities, a source from the intelligence community confided to Hindustan Times.

A senior police officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed the intelligence assessments. The recent attacks have seen the use of binocular-fitted M-4 US carbines and Chinese steel core bullets, indicating the high level of training and equipment of the terrorists. The M-4 carbine and these specialized bullets were first employed by Pakistani terrorists during an ambush on an army truck in Tota Gali, Poonch, on April 20, 2023, which resulted in the death of five soldiers.

“Though we could not confirm with certainty that there are some former Pak army regulars among the terrorists, the guerilla warfare tactics being employed by the terrorists in recent attacks in Jammu strongly indicate that they are not commoners carrying firearms,” the officer stated. “They either seem to be former Pak army regulars or terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare. We are facing battle-hardened terrorists equipped with sophisticated weaponry in the dense jungles.”

The M-4 carbine, developed in the US during the 1980s, is a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle and serves as the primary infantry weapon and service rifle for US forces. Chinese steel core ammunition, known for its deep penetration and armor-piercing capabilities, comprises a projectile with a steel core surrounded by a metal jacket or coating.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. SP Vaid emphasized the gravity of the situation in the Jammu region. “The current situation is a matter of serious concern. Immediate action is essential. Reports indicate that some Pakistani Army regulars are guiding these terrorist groups, alongside local terrorists from the Jammu region who had previously crossed over and settled in Pakistan,” Dr. Vaid noted.

Intelligence reports have also suggested that weapons left behind by US forces in Afghanistan are now making their way into Jammu and Kashmir through Pakistan. Terrorist activity has notably increased in areas south of the Pir Panjal mountains, which separate the Jammu and Kashmir regions, including the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

In response, the army has bolstered its presence, reoriented its units, and enhanced the intelligence network for counter-terror operations. Security forces have also recalibrated their strategies as districts like Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Kathua have become prime targets for Pakistan-based terror groups.

The escalating violence in the region is evident from recent statistics. Last year, seven soldiers were killed in counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, compared to 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. In total, 71 terrorists were neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, including 51 in the Kashmir Valley and 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

The violence continued this year with an attack in Kathua, following twin gunbattles in Kashmir’s Kulgam district that resulted in the deaths of six terrorists and two soldiers. On June 9, terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Reasi, leaving nine people dead and 42 others injured. The month also saw a fierce gunfight in the Gandoh area of Doda district on June 26, which led to the deaths of three terrorists.

MUST READ: Puja Khedkar’s IAS Training Put On Hold By Maharashtra Government: Report