Tihar Officials Report To L-G: Arvind Kejriwal's Insulin Request Not Recommended or Necessary

The controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s purported need for insulin for his Type-2 diabetes has taken a new turn, with officials stating that he had ceased insulin intake months prior to his arrest. The revelation comes amidst a back-and-forth between Kejriwal’s party, AAP, and the Tihar jail administration, highlighting concerns over the health management of the incarcerated politician.

Officials, referring to a Tihar jail administration report submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, disclosed that Kejriwal, who is under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes, had discontinued insulin treatment several months ago. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly solely reliant on a basic anti-diabetes oral medication known as Metformin.

The report, backed by medical records from RML Hospital, asserted that there was no medical recommendation for insulin administration to Kejriwal. Additionally, his health had been assessed by a medicine specialist on April 10 and April 15, reinforcing the claim of no insulin requirement.

Responding to these developments, AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy against Kejriwal. She questioned the rationale behind denying insulin to the Chief Minister, who had been dependent on it for 12 years prior to his incarceration. Atishi further alleged that Kejriwal had been administering 50 units of insulin daily before his imprisonment.

Contrary to the AAP’s assertions, the Tihar administration maintained that adequate insulin supplies were available in the jail dispensary and could be administered to Kejriwal as needed. Moreover, the administration cited a government circular stipulating that referrals to private hospitals, as requested by Kejriwal for videoconferencing with his doctor, were not permissible.

The conflicting narratives surrounding Kejriwal’s insulin requirement underscore the escalating tensions between political factions. While AAP contends that Kejriwal’s health is being jeopardized, authorities assert that necessary medical provisions are in place within the confines of the jail.

As the dispute intensifies, the focus shifts to ensuring transparent and impartial healthcare access for all inmates, including high-profile individuals like Arvind Kejriwal.