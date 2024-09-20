Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Temple Trust Back Naidu’s Claims, Jagan Accuses Him Of Political Exploitation

Amidst controversy over the use of of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the sacred laddu prasadam at Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the temple, echoed allegations made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stating that ghee suppliers had exploited the absence of in-house adulteration testing facilities.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Temple Trust Back Naidu’s Claims, Jagan Accuses Him Of Political Exploitation

Amidst controversy over the use of of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the sacred laddu prasadam at Tirumala’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the temple, echoed allegations made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stating that ghee suppliers had exploited the absence of in-house adulteration testing facilities.

Further, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao revealed that laboratory tests had detected animal fat and lard in selected samples.

Speaking at a press conference, he said “The lack of quality is due to not having an in-house lab and relying on external facilities for testing at unviable rates.” He noted that one lab report indicated the presence of lard (pig fat) in the samples. “All four reports showed similar results, prompting us to halt supplies and initiate the blacklisting of the contractor, as well as begin legal proceedings.”

Also Read: Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

In the meantime, former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Naidu, claiming that he would stoop to using religious sentiments for political gain. As the sacred laddus, which are significant for millions of devotees, have become the center of this heated debate.

What Happened So Far? 

Meanwhile, the uproar began when Naidu, speaking at an NDA legislative party meeting, alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government permitted the use of substandard ingredients, including animal fat and fish oil, in laddu preparation.

He claimed that a report from Gujarat’s NDDB CALF lab confirmed these findings, which were allegedly collected on July 9, 2024.

Denying Naidu’s accusations, former TTD chairman and senior YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy challenged Naidu to prove his claims before the deity. Fellow YSRCP leader B. Karunakar Reddy also condemned Naidu’s remarks, asserting that they were baseless attacks aimed at damaging the YSRCP’s reputation.

Must Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Unified Efforts To Tackle Flood Crisis

But overall, the controversy has prompted calls for an impartial investigation. Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y.S. Sharmila urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, expressing grave concerns over the potential desecration of one of India’s most sacred temples.

She emphasized that if the allegations were proven true, it would constitute a serious offense, and those responsible must be held accountable.

Filed under

N. Chandrababu Naidu NewsX Tirupati Laddu Controversy YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Also Read

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay...

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox