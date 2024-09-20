Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Temple Trust Back Naidu’s Claims, Jagan Accuses Him Of Political Exploitation

Amidst controversy over the use of of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the sacred laddu prasadam at Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the temple, echoed allegations made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stating that ghee suppliers had exploited the absence of in-house adulteration testing facilities.

Further, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao revealed that laboratory tests had detected animal fat and lard in selected samples.

Speaking at a press conference, he said “The lack of quality is due to not having an in-house lab and relying on external facilities for testing at unviable rates.” He noted that one lab report indicated the presence of lard (pig fat) in the samples. “All four reports showed similar results, prompting us to halt supplies and initiate the blacklisting of the contractor, as well as begin legal proceedings.”

In the meantime, former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Naidu, claiming that he would stoop to using religious sentiments for political gain. As the sacred laddus, which are significant for millions of devotees, have become the center of this heated debate.

What Happened So Far?

Meanwhile, the uproar began when Naidu, speaking at an NDA legislative party meeting, alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government permitted the use of substandard ingredients, including animal fat and fish oil, in laddu preparation.

He claimed that a report from Gujarat’s NDDB CALF lab confirmed these findings, which were allegedly collected on July 9, 2024.

Denying Naidu’s accusations, former TTD chairman and senior YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy challenged Naidu to prove his claims before the deity. Fellow YSRCP leader B. Karunakar Reddy also condemned Naidu’s remarks, asserting that they were baseless attacks aimed at damaging the YSRCP’s reputation.

But overall, the controversy has prompted calls for an impartial investigation. Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y.S. Sharmila urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, expressing grave concerns over the potential desecration of one of India’s most sacred temples.

She emphasized that if the allegations were proven true, it would constitute a serious offense, and those responsible must be held accountable.