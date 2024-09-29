Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, during the highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle on September 28, 2024, has appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Wing secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) […]

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, during the highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle on September 28, 2024, has appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Wing secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 3:30 PM.

Three DMK MLAs, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur), and S M Nasar (Avadi), were also appointed as the ministers in the government during the cabinet reshuffle, They took oaths in a ceremony administered by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan.

Portfolio Distribution: Who Gets WHAT?

The DMK party’s rising leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister, will retain his existing portfolio of youth welfare and sports development. He is also allocated the ministry of planning and development. Siva V. Meyyanathan, previously the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, was appointed as the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. Dr. K. Ponmudy will now handle the Forests Ministry. Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj has taken over the Human Resources Management portfolio Dr. M. Mathiventhan will succeed her as the Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare. K. Ponmudy, the former Minister for Higher Education, has been reassigned as Minister for Forests. Thangam Thennarasu, the Finance Minister, has got the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, replacing Siva V. Meyyanathan. Senthil Balaji, a prominent DMK leader, retains his previous role as Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise.

Surprisingly, Chief Minister Stalin has reinstated Senthil Balaji. She is out on bail, after the Supreme Court granted him bail after spending 15 months in prison on money laundering charges.

Who Gets DROPPED?

Several senior ministers were dropped., including T. Mano Thangaraj (Milk and Dairy Development), Gingee K.S. Masthan (Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare), and K. Ramachandran (Tourism).

The reshuffle, which comes more than three years into the DMK’s tenure, especially Udhayanidhi Stalin’s promotion to Deputy Chief Minister, is widely seen as an important move as Tamil Nadu prepares for the next legislative assembly elections. Udhayanidhi is set to play an important role in DMK for upcoming elections.

