Friday, October 4, 2024
Tragic Collision on Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway Claims 10 Lives, 3 Injured

A devastating accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in the early hours of Friday, resulting in the death of 10

A devastating accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in the early hours of Friday, resulting in the death of 10 individuals and leaving three others severely injured. The incident, involving a speeding truck and a tractor trolley carrying laborers, has sent shockwaves through the community. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while the families of the victims mourn their loss.

What happened?

The collision took place on the GT Road in Mirzapur district, specifically on the stretch between Prayagraj and Varanasi. According to reports from Mirzapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, the laborers were on their way home to Varanasi after completing a rooftop laying job in Bhadohi. At approximately 1 AM on Friday, while the laborers were traveling back, a speeding truck collided with their tractor trolley from behind near Kacchwa on the highway.

“The speeding truck collided with the tractor trolley, resulting in this unfortunate incident. All of the deceased were from villages under the Mirzamurad police station limits of Varanasi,” said SP Abhinandan.

Who are the victims?

The impact of the crash was so severe that ten individuals lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been identified as:

  • Bhanu Pratap (25)
  • Vikas Kumar (20)
  • Anil Kumar (35)
  • Suraj Kumar (22)
  • Sanohar (25)
  • Rakesh Kumar (25)
  • Prem Kumar (40)
  • Rahul Kumar (26)
  • Nitin Kumar (22)
  • Roshan (27)

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of one more victim, whose details are still being verified.

Injured Receiving Medical Attention

Three individuals were also seriously injured in the crash and were rushed to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital for immediate medical attention. The injured have been identified as:

  • Aakash (18)
  • Jamuni (26)
  • Ajay Saroj (50)

Hospital officials have reported that their conditions are currently stable, and they are receiving ongoing treatment to aid in their recovery.

How did authorities respond?

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Local authorities are working closely with the families of the victims and are providing necessary support. SP Abhinandan has assured that the investigation is progressing and that every effort is being made to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic collision.

