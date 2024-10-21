TRF Claims Responsibility For Deadly Ganderbal Attack Targeting Doctor And Migrant Workers

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, which left six migrant workers and a doctor dead.

In a tragic incident on Sunday, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, which left six migrant workers and a doctor dead. The attack occurred at a construction site associated with a billion-dollar tunnel project intended for military transportation.

TRF’s chief, Sheikh Sajjad Gul, has been identified as the mastermind behind the assault. According to a TRF statement circulated on social media, the local module of the group executed the attack, specifically targeting both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris. The terrorist group emphasized that they had previously issued warnings against participation in what they deem “illegal projects.”

The attack unfolded as terrorists opened fire on a camp housing laborers near Gagangir in the Sonamarg region. Two workers died instantly, and four others, along with a doctor, succumbed to their injuries later. The victims were working on the strategic tunnel project along the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

This incident comes shortly after the formation of a new government under Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Just a day prior, a laborer was killed in a separate terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the “cowardly attack on non-local laborers” in Ganderbal. He recently won the Assembly elections in Ganderbal and Budgam and expressed his deep sorrow for the victims and their families. His sentiments were echoed by Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who condemned the violence in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The TRF, banned by India in January 2023 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been linked to numerous attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared TRF a terrorist organization, citing the group’s activities as a threat to India’s national security and sovereignty.

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, with the aim of bringing those responsible to justice. Security forces continue to monitor the area, ensuring the safety of workers and civilians in the region.