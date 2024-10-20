Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Two Migrant Workers Killed in J&K's Ganderbal Terror Attack; Two Injured

In a tragic attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, two migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh are feared dead. Security forces are conducting extensive operations to apprehend the perpetrators.

Two Migrant Workers Killed in J&K’s Ganderbal Terror Attack; Two Injured

In a shocking incident on Friday evening, two migrant laborers are feared dead following a terror attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred in the Kangan area, a region known for its scenic beauty and local tourism.

According to police reports, the laborers were ambushed while working on a construction site, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in the region.

The victims, identified as Ram Kumar and Sitaram, both hailing from the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, were part of a group of laborers engaged in construction work in the area. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the attack was sudden, leaving the local community in shock. “We heard gunshots, and when we rushed to the site, we found them lying on the ground,” said a local resident who witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Security Forces Launch Search Operations

In response to the attack, security forces have launched extensive search operations in the surrounding areas to apprehend the perpetrators. Officials have heightened security measures to ensure the safety of local residents and migrant workers. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting searches, utilizing drones and specialized units to track down the assailants.

Government Condemns The Attack

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters. Local leaders and government officials have expressed their outrage, calling for swift justice. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident and emphasized the need for a united effort to combat terrorism in the region. He stated, “Such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.”

This tragic event has raised concerns regarding the safety of migrant laborers in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly as the region has seen an increase in attacks targeting civilians in recent months. Activists and labor unions are urging authorities to enhance security measures for workers and provide them with necessary support.

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Latest national news national news terror attack
