UGC-NET Exams Cancelled: 'BAN NTA' Demands Congress Wing NSUI

Amid the NEET fiasco, The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday decraed the cancellation of the UGC-NET Examination for the year 2024 conducted on June 18.

Amid the unsuccessful exam row, the NSUI, The Congress Student wing said that the update has raised concerns about he integrity and security of examinations conducted by NTA. NSUI President arun Choudhary said, NTA should be immediately banned and action should be taken against them…”

#WATCH | On the cancellation of UGC-NET, Varun Choudhary, National President NSUI says, “…NTA should be immediately banned and action should be taken against them…” pic.twitter.com/Ei4gpXYAM4 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

“We have repeatedly pointed out the flaws and vulnerabilities in the examination processes conducted by NTA. The recent compromise of the UGC-NET exam is just one more example of their failure. It is time for the Education Minister to act responsibly and protect students’ interests,” Mr Choudhary stated.

Mr. Choudhary has encouraged UGC-NET students to participate in a countrywide demonstration that is planned on June 21, 2024, and will take place in more than 180 universities nationwide. In order to put more pressure on authorities to deal with the NTA and students’ issues, he has also asked for participation in the Chhattra Sansad Gherav on June 24, 2024.

“The Education Minister’s inaction and the decision to target students instead of holding NTA accountable is unacceptable. We will continue to protest until justice is served and the examination process is reformed to ensure fairness and transparency,” Mr Choudhary emphasized.

#WATCH | On the cancellation of UGC-NET, Varun Chaudhry National, President NSUI says, “It is my appeal to the BJP government and Union Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan that NTA should be immediately banned and stick action should be taken against them…” (19.06) pic.twitter.com/kgwo1lcJA1 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

The Ministry of Education, declared that in order to monitor the highest level of transparancy and sancity of the exam procedure, the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination will be cancelled.

“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter,” the ministry added.

Also Read: UGC-NET 2024 Exams Cancelled: Ministry Of Education Announces Cancellation of UGC-NET Exams Following The Prima Facie

Show Full Article