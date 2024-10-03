Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav led the membership drive held in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Odisha President Manmohan Samal were also present at the event.

BJP‘s nationwide membership drive, ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,’ began on September 2. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who is also the campaign convenor, stated that the party has already crossed the 2 crore membership mark since the commencement of the campaign on September 2. A meeting was held in this regard on September 10.

MUST READ: Former CM Baghel Defends Congress’s Role In Patriotism

According to sources, the Odisha state unit has been instructed to run as many campaigns as possible, targeting farmers’ markets and youth as part of the membership drive. “Instructions have been given to promote the BJP membership drive through various campaigns. The goal is to add as many people as possible at more than 37,000 booths in Odisha. Last year, over 40 lakh members were enrolled in Odisha, and this time the target has been increased to one crore,” the sources said.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s 2024 membership drive ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

PM Modi mentioned that the membership drive and the organizational structure established during this period will coincide with the implementation of 33 percent reservation in legislative assemblies and Parliament. He emphasized that the BJP is the only political party properly following the democratic process. He also stated that the BJP is expanding its work and strives to meet the expectations of the people.

ALSO READ: Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch