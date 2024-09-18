UP: Executive Lounge Now Available For Passengers At Prayagraj Junction

Just like in airports, now railway passengers at Prayagraj Junction can now enjoy the comforts of an air-conditioned executive lounge. This new facility officially opened on platform number 1 on Tuesday.

Facilities Of The Lounge

The lounge offers a variety of amenities, including reclining sofas, food and beverages, charging points for mobile phones and laptops.

As per Amit Singh, PRO of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) it also include services like breakfast, meals, potable water, tea and coffee, packed snacks, newspapers, and over-the-counter medicines.

How Much Will Be Charged?

Even though, the lounge provides a range of comforts, passengers will need to pay for the services. Access to the executive lounge will cost ₹25, while seating on more comfortable chairs and reclining sofas is priced at ₹109. Additional services will also be charged according to a fixed rate list.

