UP: Wolves Remain Elusive As Forest Officials Struggle To Capture Them In Bahraich

In UP’s Bahraich district, wolves continue to remain out of forest officials’ grasp, as a large-scale search operation is underway to capture a pack of wolves.

So Far, four wolves have been captured, but officials are still working to locate and apprehend the remaining members of the pack.

As per General Manager of the Forest Department Sanjay Pathak, drones are being employed in the ongoing search effort.

“We are tracking the wolves, and no new incidents have been reported. Drones are part of our search strategy.” said Pathak.

Earlier on Tuesday night, no new wolf attacks were reported, but the search continued without yielding results.

According to District Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh, a multi-faceted approach is being used, including thermal drones to monitor wolf movements, pugmark identification, and intelligence gathering from local residents.

But, Singh also raised concerns about the initial count of wolves, suggesting there might be three instead of two. To address this, four thermal drones are now in operation to increase the chances of locating the wolves.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured in these alleged wolf attacks has now reached 34. Under ‘Operation Bhediya,’ the Forest Department had successfully captured four wolves. The remaining wolves are believed to be responsible for a series of attacks on local villagers.

(With Inputs From ANI)