Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Extensive Tent City Across 2.25 Square Kilometers

In preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 scheduled to be held in Prayagraj next year, the Tourism Department has initiated rapid departmental preparations, including the establishment of a massive tent city sprawling across 2.25 acres. This ambitious endeavor aims to accommodate millions of pilgrims expected to converge for the sacred event.

The Mahakumbh, renowned for its spiritual significance, will see the establishment of tent cities alongside homestays and hotels, with a prominent tent city spanning 2.25 square kilometers in Jhunsi. Authorities are diligently preparing to ensure the seamless execution of arrangements for pilgrims’ bathing rituals, meditation sessions, worship, arrival, and accommodation during the grand congregation.

To cater to the needs of pilgrims, additional tent cities will also be set up at Sangam, Arail, and Parade Grounds. The tent city at Arail, covering 25 acres, will feature 2000 cottages, providing essential facilities and a comfortable stay for devotees.

Also Read: Death Toll Rises To 84 as Assam Floods Claim Five More Lives

The Tourism Department’s swift preparations underscore their commitment to ensuring the success of Mahakumbh-2025, a significant event in Hindu culture that draws devotees from across the globe. Authorities are focused on enhancing facilities and logistics to facilitate a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all participants.

As the preparations continue at a brisk pace, the state anticipates a massive influx of pilgrims and visitors, reinforcing Prayagraj’s status as a pivotal center for religious pilgrimage and cultural heritage in India.