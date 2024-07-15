Uttarakhand Forest Department Opens Its First-ever Bird Gallery In Dehradun

In the lush green wilds of Uttarakhand, birds now have a new home. The Uttarakhand Forest Department has opened its first Bird Gallery. You’ll find this beautiful place at the Nature Education Centre in Jolly Grant Dehradun. It’s a spot where nature fans can explore the vibrant world of Uttarakhand’s birds.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS and Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), shared his thoughts on this bird haven. “The Bird Gallery shows off the many types of birds in Uttarakhand. We want people to love these special-winged creatures. By telling stories about how they help our ecosystem, we hope to bring people closer to these fragile species and help them understand why birds matter.”

Uttarakhand serves as a home to over 710 bird species representing more than half of India’s varied bird population. The gallery spotlights some notable inhabitants, including the striking Himalayan Monal, the graceful White-capped Redstart, the high-flying Himalayan Griffon, the bright Rufous-bellied Woodpecker, and the lively Black-headed Jay. Each of these birds brings its own unique hues to the state’s bird landscape.

This collection of bird life goes beyond simple displays. The gallery acts as a guide to avian marvels taking visitors through ten themed areas. These areas showcase ground-dwelling birds, birds of prey, water birds, forest birds, and others. Rich images and in-depth information about their lives allow visitors to explore the birds’ worlds more. Bird calls play throughout the space creating an atmosphere similar to a bustling bird market.

What’s more, the gallery puts on show abandoned nests soft feathers, and eye-catching displays that give a closer look into the complex world of these winged wonders showing their special ways of living and acting.

This one-of-a-kind bird gallery is a groundbreaking move in wildlife protection and learning highlighting Uttarakhand’s commitment to guarding its natural treasures and sparking a sense of awe among guests about the key part birds play in keeping our environment in balance.

