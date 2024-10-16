Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Uttarakhand Govt Signs MOUs With Banks For Employee Benefits

Pushkar Singh Dhami and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Uttarakhand government and several banks, including State Bank of India.

Uttarakhand Govt Signs MOUs With Banks For Employee Benefits

In a significant move to support government personnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Uttarakhand government and several banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and District Cooperative Bank, at the Secretariat on Wednesday. This initiative aims to establish a corporate salary package and other benefits for government employees.

Currently, approximately 64% of the state’s government personnel with salary accounts in these banks will benefit from this agreement. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, the state government prioritized the interests of its employees in this decision. The Chief Minister expressed optimism that the banks will continuously enhance the corporate salary package for employees, with a goal of extending these benefits to 100% of personnel in the future.

As part of this initiative, account holders with salary savings accounts will receive personal insurance coverage and additional financial benefits. In the event of accidental death, total disability, or partial disability, the dependents of the personnel will receive compensation without the need to pay any premiums.

According to the agreement, in the unfortunate event of an employee’s death, financial assistance ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹100 lakh will be provided to their family. For total disability, the package offers financial support of ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, while partial disability will result in assistance between ₹10 lakh and ₹40 lakh. Furthermore, the package includes provisions for essential needs such as medical treatment, ambulance services, children’s education, and daughters’ marriages in case of accidents. In the event of natural death, the bank will also contribute between ₹3 lakh and ₹10 lakh to help mitigate the challenges faced by dependents.

