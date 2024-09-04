Uttarakhand To Launch Special Train For Temple Pilgrimage From Mumbai

In the backdrop of Manaskhand Express's success, Uttarakhand Tourism has recently announced a new special train service from Mumbai.

Scheduled to depart in the first week of October 2024, this train will visit Shri Kartik Swami Temple, Badrinath, and Kedarnath.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) signed an agreement with IRCTC to lease a dedicated 3AC train with a capacity of 400 passengers.

According to Sachin Kurve, Secretary of Tourism and CEO of UTDB, the goal of this initiative is to enhance connectivity between different parts of the country and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, in response to positive feedback, the tourism department launched “Pitr Chaya Express,” w designed for the Shradh (PitrPaksh) period.

This trip focuses on Haridwar, Rishikesh, Panch Prayag, and Badrinath, catering to the tradition of offering “Tarpan” to ancestors.

Brief Information On Manaskhand Express

For those unversed, the Manaskhand Express offers a comprehensive travel experience over 7-10 days, which offer train travel, meals, road trips, sightseeing, and accommodation within within Uttarakhand.

The initial trips began from Pune, covering various temples and attractions such as Punagiri Temple, Nanakmatta Gurudwara, and Jageshwar Temple.

Notably, a dedicated trip to promote Shri Kartik Swami Temple at Rudraprayag was launched in June 2024 from Madurai, including visits to Rishikesh, Badrinath, and Kedarnath.

