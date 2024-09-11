Viral Video: Man Hits Vande Bharat Train Window; Sparks Online Debate Amid Growing Concerns of Train Sabotage

A video showing a man repeatedly hitting the window pane of a stationary Vande Bharat train has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate among users. The footage, which has been widely circulated across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), has prompted mixed reactions, with some calling for the man to be punished while others argue that he was merely trying to repair the window. The incident comes amid a surge in reported cases of train sabotage across India, raising questions about railway security and public safety.

Watch video:

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Divided Reactions Online

The video shows a man standing in front of the train’s window with a hammer in hand, persistently striking the glass until it starts to crack. The clip has amassed over 1.5 lakh views and 1,200 likes, sparking a wide range of comments from viewers. A post on X that shared the video included a caption in Tamil, which, when translated, reads: “Vande Bharat train smashing by a mystery man. Anyone know where this happened and what happened?”

As the video gained traction, opinions among X users became sharply divided. Some viewers insisted that the man was involved in an act of vandalism, while others defended his actions, suggesting that he was a worker trying to replace a damaged window.

Mixed Reactions: Vandalism or Repair Work?

Among the varied responses, one user urged caution, writing: “Dear sir, Please Confirm the news before posting. It is one of the processes of changing the cracked window glass. He is trying to break the cracked glass to remove it.” Another user echoed this sentiment, adding, “Train is in the Coach Care Centre, not at the platform. He is smashing the glass because they need to replace it. He’s just the worker for the contractor assigned to replace the glass window.”

However, not all viewers were convinced by this explanation. Some users expressed outrage, perceiving the incident as deliberate destruction of public property. One comment read: “He must be booked and jailed for 10-15 years for destroying the public property.” Another user insisted, “He should be arrested ASAP,” reflecting a broader concern over the safety and security of public infrastructure.

Recent Incidents Highlight Rising Concerns of Train Sabotage

The debate surrounding the Vande Bharat train video is occurring against a backdrop of increasing incidents of train sabotage across the country, raising alarm among authorities and the public. Recently, a potentially catastrophic event was averted near Kanpur when an LPG cylinder was placed between Shivrajpur and Bilhaurin on the railway tracks. The Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express, carrying thousands of passengers, narrowly escaped disaster thanks to the alertness of a loco pilot who noticed the cylinder in time. Further investigation revealed a bottle of petrol, matchboxes, and a suspicious bag containing a gunpowder-like substance in the vicinity, strongly suggesting a deliberate sabotage attempt.

In another incident, just hours before the video surfaced, two cement blocks were discovered on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor tracks. Officials suspect that the blocks were deliberately placed to derail a loaded goods train, highlighting a disturbing trend of malicious activities targeting the railway network.