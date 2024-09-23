Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Watch: Atishi Becomes Delhi’s Chief Minister, Honors Arvind Kejriwal With Empty Chair

AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi officially took office as the Chief Minister of Delhi today, marking the occasion by leaving an empty chair beside her to symbolize her unwavering loyalty to Arvind Kejriwal.

Watch: Atishi Becomes Delhi’s Chief Minister, Honors Arvind Kejriwal With Empty Chair

AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi officially took office as the Chief Minister of Delhi today, marking the occasion by leaving an empty chair beside her to symbolize her unwavering loyalty to Arvind Kejriwal.

In her address to the media, Atishi likened her situation to that of Bharat from the Ramayan, who ruled in Lord Ram’s stead by placing his sandals on the throne.

Watch The Video

Addressing media, she said “Today, I carry the same burden as Bharat did. Just as he placed Lord Ram’s sandals on the throne and ruled, I will govern Delhi for the next four months with the same spirit.”

Later, she expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would soon bring Kejriwal back to power in the upcoming elections. “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal, and I am certain that in the February elections, the people of Delhi will once again elect him as their Chief Minister. Until then, this chair will remain in this office, waiting for him to return.” said Atishi.

Meanwhile, following resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Atishi Sworn in as the eighth and only the third woman chief minister of Delhi, following Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, she took office alongside five cabinet ministers, including a new addition, Mukesh Ahlawat.

Also Read: Atishi Sworn In As Delhi’s Third Woman Chief Minister

In her inaugural speech, Atishi praised Kejriwal, urging the people to support his return as Chief Minister. Saying “Today, I have taken oath as Chief Minister, but it is an emotional moment for us when Arvind Kejriwal is not the CM. Arvind Kejriwal changed the lives of the people of Delhi. We all have to do just one work now—to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister of Delhi again.”

Must Read: Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal atishi DELHI ELECTIONS NewsX

Also Read

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

Engineer Rashid Claims Omar, Sajad Ganged Up To Defeat His Party

Engineer Rashid Claims Omar, Sajad Ganged Up To Defeat His Party

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Entertainment

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox