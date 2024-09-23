Watch: Atishi Becomes Delhi’s Chief Minister, Honors Arvind Kejriwal With Empty Chair

AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi officially took office as the Chief Minister of Delhi today, marking the occasion by leaving an empty chair beside her to symbolize her unwavering loyalty to Arvind Kejriwal.

In her address to the media, Atishi likened her situation to that of Bharat from the Ramayan, who ruled in Lord Ram’s stead by placing his sandals on the throne.

Taking charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi. LIVE https://t.co/AvLpC8u1f6 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 23, 2024

Addressing media, she said “Today, I carry the same burden as Bharat did. Just as he placed Lord Ram’s sandals on the throne and ruled, I will govern Delhi for the next four months with the same spirit.”

Later, she expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would soon bring Kejriwal back to power in the upcoming elections. “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal, and I am certain that in the February elections, the people of Delhi will once again elect him as their Chief Minister. Until then, this chair will remain in this office, waiting for him to return.” said Atishi.

Meanwhile, following resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Atishi Sworn in as the eighth and only the third woman chief minister of Delhi, following Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, she took office alongside five cabinet ministers, including a new addition, Mukesh Ahlawat.

In her inaugural speech, Atishi praised Kejriwal, urging the people to support his return as Chief Minister. Saying “Today, I have taken oath as Chief Minister, but it is an emotional moment for us when Arvind Kejriwal is not the CM. Arvind Kejriwal changed the lives of the people of Delhi. We all have to do just one work now—to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister of Delhi again.”

