Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Amidst ongoing controversy over presence of animal fat in Tirupati Laddus, another controversy has come to the fore on Tuesday.

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Amidst ongoing controversy over presence of animal fat in Tirupati Laddus, another controversy has come to the fore on Tuesday. Recently, a video is circulating on social media, in which, mice on prasad packets from the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, was allegedly seen. Thus, raising health concerns among devotees.

However, the temple’s management, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGT), has denied these allegations and launched an investigation.

Watch The Video

Later, Shiv Sena leader and SSGT chairperson Sada Sarvankar addressed the claims. Speaking at a press interaction, SSGT chairperson said, “Lakhs of laddus are distributed daily, and the place they are prepared is clean. The video shows a dirty place. I can see it is not of the temple and has been shot somewhere outside.”

Also Read: Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

But, sarvankar indicated that the temple would review CCTV footage to identify the video’s source and assured that an officer of DCP rank would oversee the inquiry. Hence, assuring appropriate action against anyone, found guilty.

Earlier at a previous press conference, Sarvankar reiterated the temple’s commitment to food safety, stating that the ingredients used for prasad, including ghee and cashews, undergo rigorous testing at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s lab before being utilized.  “This means we pay full attention to ensure that the prasad given to devotees is pure.” said sarvankar.

Must Read: Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

