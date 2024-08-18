Monday, August 19, 2024

“Welcome to the NDA Family”: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi As Champai Soren Weighs His Next Move

Amid suspense over former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren’s next move, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday welcomed him to the NDA family.

In a post on X, Manjhi described Soren as a “tiger,” affirming that he was and always will be a tiger. “Champai da, you were a tiger, you are a tiger, and you will remain a tiger. Welcome to the NDA family. Johar Tiger,” Manjhi posted.

Earlier, Soren expressed that he felt “insulted” during his tenure, adding that until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, “all options are open” for him. He listed various instances where he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was suddenly asked to resign, prompting him to “look for an alternative path.”

In a lengthy post on X, Soren emphasized his commitment to public service, from raising workers’ voices against industrial houses to advocating for the rights of tribals, natives, the poor, laborers, students, and people from backward classes in Jharkhand.

“From my first day as Chief Minister to the last, I served the state with full devotion and dedication. The people of Jharkhand will judge the decisions we made, keeping in mind every section of society,” Soren stated.

He further asserted that during his tenure, he never wronged anyone, nor allowed anyone to do wrong. However, he described the cancellation of his official programs by the party leadership as deeply humiliating.

Soren, who has maintained a spotless political career for over four decades, expressed his profound disappointment and introspection following these events. He mentioned three possible paths forward: retiring from politics, forming a new organization, or continuing his journey with a companion, if found.

“All options remain open until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections,” Soren concluded, adding that he has no intention of involving any party member in his personal struggle or causing harm to the organization.

Champai Soren took the oath as Jharkhand’s 12th Chief Minister on February 2 this year but resigned from the post on July 3, a day before Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister on July 4.

