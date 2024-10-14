West Bengal Government & Doctors Fail To Resolve Grievances Amid Hunger Strike

In a pivotal meeting held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday, representatives from 12 doctors’ associations in West Bengal and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant convened to address ongoing grievances.

In a pivotal meeting held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday, representatives from 12 doctors’ associations in West Bengal and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant convened to address ongoing grievances. However, the discussions did not yield any resolution, leaving the deadlock unresolved. Sources indicate that the state government is hesitant to provide a timeline for addressing the doctors’ demands.

The absence of Health Secretary NS Nigam from the meeting raised concerns among the doctors’ representatives, who urged Pant to personally visit the junior medics currently on hunger strike. Government sources explained that Nigam was in New Delhi for a Supreme Court hearing related to the RG Kar issue, scheduled for Tuesday.

Dr. Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, labeled the meeting as “unfruitful.” He stated, “We requested the state government to allow a high-ranking official to meet the fasting doctors. However, the Chief Secretary said he could not provide a deadline.”

Following the meeting, Pant advised the doctors to encourage their junior colleagues to end their hunger strike, emphasizing the need for health and collaboration. “We had an in-depth discussion for nearly two-and-a-half hours, during which various grievances were aired,” Pant noted. “While we have addressed seven out of their ten demands, they are insisting on timelines for the remaining three, which require careful consideration, making it impossible for us to commit to a deadline at this time.”

Pant reiterated the government’s awareness of the doctors’ concerns, stating, “We asked them to withdraw the hunger strike for the sake of their health. Let them return so we can work towards our shared objectives. Our intentions are clear.”

The meeting included a three-member panel led by Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, alongside other senior officials from the state health department, who participated in the discussions with Pant. As the standoff continues, the situation remains precarious for both the medical community and the state government.

