Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

West Bengal Government & Doctors Fail To Resolve Grievances Amid Hunger Strike

In a pivotal meeting held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday, representatives from 12 doctors’ associations in West Bengal and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant convened to address ongoing grievances.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
West Bengal Government & Doctors Fail To Resolve Grievances Amid Hunger Strike

In a pivotal meeting held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday, representatives from 12 doctors’ associations in West Bengal and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant convened to address ongoing grievances. However, the discussions did not yield any resolution, leaving the deadlock unresolved. Sources indicate that the state government is hesitant to provide a timeline for addressing the doctors’ demands.

The absence of Health Secretary NS Nigam from the meeting raised concerns among the doctors’ representatives, who urged Pant to personally visit the junior medics currently on hunger strike. Government sources explained that Nigam was in New Delhi for a Supreme Court hearing related to the RG Kar issue, scheduled for Tuesday.

Dr. Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, labeled the meeting as “unfruitful.” He stated, “We requested the state government to allow a high-ranking official to meet the fasting doctors. However, the Chief Secretary said he could not provide a deadline.”

Following the meeting, Pant advised the doctors to encourage their junior colleagues to end their hunger strike, emphasizing the need for health and collaboration. “We had an in-depth discussion for nearly two-and-a-half hours, during which various grievances were aired,” Pant noted. “While we have addressed seven out of their ten demands, they are insisting on timelines for the remaining three, which require careful consideration, making it impossible for us to commit to a deadline at this time.”

Pant reiterated the government’s awareness of the doctors’ concerns, stating, “We asked them to withdraw the hunger strike for the sake of their health. Let them return so we can work towards our shared objectives. Our intentions are clear.”

The meeting included a three-member panel led by Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, alongside other senior officials from the state health department, who participated in the discussions with Pant. As the standoff continues, the situation remains precarious for both the medical community and the state government.

ALSO READ: President’s Rule Withdrawn: New Governance On The Horizon For J&K

Filed under

Bengal Government Doctor Strike doctors Hunger Strike Swasthya Bhavan west bengal
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

India Withdraws High Commissioner From Canada Amid Nijjar Controversy

India Withdraws High Commissioner From Canada Amid Nijjar Controversy

Sri Lanka’s New Government To Reassess Adani Group’s Wind Power Project Approval

Sri Lanka’s New Government To Reassess Adani Group’s Wind Power Project Approval

Be Strong Mentally, Physically, And Emotionally: How Women In Uniform Fight Personal Battles | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Be Strong Mentally, Physically, And Emotionally: How Women In Uniform Fight Personal Battles | We...

Rare Disease Alert: Kerala Man Diagnosed With Murine Typhus

Rare Disease Alert: Kerala Man Diagnosed With Murine Typhus

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Entertainment

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox