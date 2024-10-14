Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
President’s Rule Withdrawn: New Governance On The Horizon For J&K

The lifting of President's rule signals a renewed commitment to local governance, offering the people of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity for representation and addressing pressing regional issues. (Read more below)

President’s Rule Withdrawn: New Governance On The Horizon For J&K

President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir was officially lifted on Sunday, marking a significant turning point for the union territory. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification confirming this development, paving the way for the establishment of a new government.

The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, invoked the powers granted under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, effectively revoking the central rule that had been in place since October 31, 2019. This pivotal decision now allows for the appointment of a chief minister under Section 54 of the same act.

The recent Assembly elections have resulted in a robust alliance between the National Conference (NC) and Congress, with the addition of five independent candidates and one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, bringing their total to 55 seats. Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference and a former chief minister, is set to be sworn in as the new chief minister, with the Assembly session scheduled for Wednesday. Abdullah previously held the chief minister’s position from 2009 to 2014 in an NC-Congress coalition government when Jammu and Kashmir was still a full state, granting him a broader array of powers.

This political transition comes after a prolonged period without an elected government. The instability began in June 2018 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), leading to Mehbooba Mufti’s resignation as chief minister. Following her resignation, then-governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Legislative Assembly on November 28, 2018, shortly after Mufti attempted to form a government with support from the NC and Congress.

The lifting of President’s rule signals a renewed commitment to local governance, offering the people of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity for representation and addressing pressing regional issues. As the National Conference-Congress alliance prepares to take the reins, many are hopeful for a shift in policy and governance that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of the region’s residents.

