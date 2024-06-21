What Has Sania Mirza Father Said About Rumours Of Sania Mirza Marrying Mohammed Shami?

Indian cricketers marrying another top-shot celebrity is not a new trend but public figures have often become a target of morphed images. And, it appears the same has happened with Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami.

A viral picture of the two went viral on Friday, June 21 where Sania Mirza can be seen posing in a traditional attire as a bride with Shami posing on the side as a groom. However, it turned out to be a morphed image.

The doctored image of Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami went so viral that the former’s father has now issued an official statement rubbishing all the rumours.

Is Sania Mirza Marrying Mohammed Shami?

No, nothing of that sort is happening. In an interview with a leading news channel, Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza declared, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

The morphed image of Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami, in reality, are from two different pictures. The original photo of Sania Mirza is from her wedding with Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik in 2010. However, Malik’s face was morphed with Shami in the fake photo.

For the unversed, Sania and Shoaib Malik got divorced earlier this year, whereas, Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan.

MUST READ: Sunita Kejriwal Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Getting Paused: Dictatorship Has Increased In The Country

What Is Sania Mirza Upto After Her Divorce?

Sania Mirza, a tennis legend, recently left for the holy Hajj, almost five months after she announced her divorce from cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

Sania, who has also hung up her tennis racket, was most recently a commentator for the 2024 French Open. Taking to social media, the Indian sporting icon had revealed that she is now gearing up for a ‘transformative experience’, from which she hopes to return as a better human being.

In her social media post, Sania wrote: “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.” Sania further said that she hopes Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

She added: “I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan.”

Sania Mirza was also spotted on Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Delhi Water Minister Atishi To Begin ‘Indefinite Fast’ Amid Rising Water Crisis: ‘To Fight Against Injustice, One Must Adopt the Path of Satyagraha’

Show Full Article