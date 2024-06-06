Who Will Be The 1st BJP Chief Minister Of Odisha?

The anticipation surrounding who will be the inaugural BJP Chief Minister of Odisha will be resolved in the next couple of days, according to the state party leaders. A shortlist of around six potential candidates is in circulation, with prominent figures such as senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda being considered.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who has served as a Union minister for ten years and represents Sambalpur in the Parliament, has also overseen the party’s election campaigns in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Odisha. His extensive administrative experience is thought to be a significant advantage. Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, on the other hand, is the BJP’s MP from Kendrapara.

Other contenders include tribal leaders and senior members Jual Oram and GC Murmu, as well as Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi. Also in the mix is Mohan Manjhi, a four-time MLA.

However, there is debate over whether the BJP, which is currently short of a majority in Parliament, will opt to remove an MP from their position to serve as Chief Minister of Odisha.

The state leadership is currently in Delhi to address this complex issue. Should the party’s central leadership make a decision in the next two days, the swearing-in ceremony could take place on June 10, according to sources.

