Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Dwell On Demand For Separate Administration In Inaugural General Body Meeting

The newly established Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) convened its inaugural general body meeting at S. Molnom village, Sadar Hills, bringing together over 100 delegates, including leaders from various tribes and Inpi organizations.

The meeting, hosted by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, marked a significant milestone in the collective efforts to address the aspirations and challenges of the Kuki-Zo community.

Key Outcomes of the General Body Meeting

1). Nationwide Rally for Separate Administration:

Delegates adopted a resolution to organize a nationwide rally across all Kuki-Zo-dominated districts. This initiative aims to draw the central government’s attention during the ongoing winter session to the community’s demand for a separate administration (Union Territory with Legislature).

2). Engagement with Northeast Chief Ministers:

The council resolved to meet with the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states, excluding Manipur, to advocate for the Kuki-Zo community’s grievances and aspirations.

3). Protest Against Manipur Government Policies:

A strong condemnation was issued against the Manipur government’s alleged attempts to reopen strategic routes such as Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati and Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur without addressing underlying tensions. Massive protests in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas were also announced to resist these moves.

4.) Strengthening Unity and Political Representation:

Henlienthang Thanglet Vaiphai, Chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, highlighted the council’s vision for unity and effective representation. “The nationwide rally will serve as a platform to unite the Kuki-Zo people across the nation and amplify our collective voice,” Vaiphai stated. He urged widespread participation from the community to make the movement impactful.

The council’s structure incorporates representatives from every tribe and Inpi organization, with each president serving on the governing council. Additionally, an executive committee with two representatives per tribe and Inpi will guide the council’s activities.

He declared that the upcoming nationwide rally would mark a historic first for the Kuki-Zo Council, aimed at compelling the winter parliamentary session to address the Kuki-Zo community’s pressing demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature.

Emphasizing the council’s strategic approach, he stated, “At this critical juncture, I cannot divulge all details.” However, he assured that once the cabinet expansion is finalized and all structures are firmly in place, the Kuki-Zo Council would take decisive action to safeguard and advance the community’s interests in close consultation with all stakeholders, including the SoO group and elected representatives.

