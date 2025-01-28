The zoo's sale of tiger urine has raised concerns among visitors and online users. One user shared that they bought some for their father out of curiosity, but it had no effect and was left unused.

A zoo in southwestern China, the Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in Sichuan province, has sparked safety concerns by marketing tiger urine as a treatment for rheumatism.

The zoo, which is a popular tourist destination, is selling bottles of “medicinal tiger urine” for 50 yuan (Rs 596) each. The urine, which comes from Siberian tigers, is claimed to help treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain.

Claimed Health Benefits and Usage Instructions

The zoo suggests mixing the tiger urine with white wine and applying it to the affected area along with ginger slices.

They also advise that the urine can be consumed orally but recommend stopping if any allergic reactions occur. Despite these instructions, concerns about the safety and legitimacy of the product have been raised.

Uncertainty About Urine Safety and Collection Process

A staff member from the zoo revealed that the urine is collected directly from a basin after the tiger urinates, but it is unclear if any disinfection procedures are followed before the urine is sold to customers.

The staff member also noted that sales are limited, with no more than two bottles being sold per day. In 2014, the zoo reportedly gave away tiger urine as a prize on a reality TV show.

Pharmacist Debunks Medicinal Claims

A pharmacist from the Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital spoke out to discredit the medicinal claims surrounding tiger urine. The anonymous pharmacist explained that there is no basis for these claims in traditional Chinese medicine, and no scientific evidence supports its health benefits.

He also expressed concern that selling such unproven remedies could mislead people about traditional Chinese medicine and undermine tiger conservation efforts.

Another traditional Chinese medicine practitioner questioned the zoo’s authority to sell tiger urine as a medicinal product, highlighting the necessity for medicines to be approved by government regulators. The legitimacy of the zoo’s business license for selling medicinal products is also in doubt.

Public Reaction and Visitor Concerns

The zoo’s sale of tiger urine has raised concerns among visitors and online users. One user shared that they bought some for their father out of curiosity, but it had no effect and was left unused.

Another user voiced discomfort, questioning the potential for bacteria spread and expressing disgust at the concept of using tiger urine for health purposes.

