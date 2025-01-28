Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

The change follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week, which renamed several American landmarks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

Google Maps will show the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America"


Google Maps will show the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America” for users in the United States after a name change ordered by the Trump Administration is officially updated in the federal mapping database.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The company made the announcement on Monday, January 27.

The change follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week, which renamed several American landmarks. The U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed that the name changes are official, with the America’s Geographic Names System working quickly to implement the directive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Google’s Naming Policy and Updates

In a post on X, Google explained its policy of applying name changes once they are updated in official government sources. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” the company said.

While U.S. users will see “Gulf of America” on Google Maps, the name “Gulf of Mexico” will remain in place for users in Mexico. Outside the U.S. and Mexico, both names will appear on the map.]

Renaming Denali and Mount McKinley

As part of the same executive actions, President Trump ordered the renaming of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain, back to Mount McKinley. This name change will also appear on Google Maps.

Denali had been renamed by the Obama administration in 2015 to reflect its indigenous name, after being known as Mount McKinley since 1917, honoring President William McKinley.

Google’s approach to naming extends beyond the U.S. In cases of naming disputes, such as the body of water between Japan and South Korea, the map lists it as the “Sea of Japan (East Sea)” outside of the two countries.

In 2012, Iran threatened legal action after Google removed “Persian Gulf” from its maps, leaving the waterway nameless. The label “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)” is now used in countries outside of Iran.

ALSO READ: Suspected Cartel Gunmen Open Fire At Border Patrol Agents At US- Mexico Border, Mexican Military Vehicles Spotted

Filed under

Google Maps gulf of america Gulf Of Mexico

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic Day Event

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic...

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued...

Entertainment

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox