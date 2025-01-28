Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

The change follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week, which renamed several American landmarks.

Google Maps will show the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America"

Google Maps will show the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America” for users in the United States after a name change ordered by the Trump Administration is officially updated in the federal mapping database.

The company made the announcement on Monday, January 27.

The change follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week, which renamed several American landmarks. The U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed that the name changes are official, with the America’s Geographic Names System working quickly to implement the directive.

Google’s Naming Policy and Updates

In a post on X, Google explained its policy of applying name changes once they are updated in official government sources. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” the company said.

While U.S. users will see “Gulf of America” on Google Maps, the name “Gulf of Mexico” will remain in place for users in Mexico. Outside the U.S. and Mexico, both names will appear on the map.]

Renaming Denali and Mount McKinley

As part of the same executive actions, President Trump ordered the renaming of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain, back to Mount McKinley. This name change will also appear on Google Maps.

Denali had been renamed by the Obama administration in 2015 to reflect its indigenous name, after being known as Mount McKinley since 1917, honoring President William McKinley.

Google’s approach to naming extends beyond the U.S. In cases of naming disputes, such as the body of water between Japan and South Korea, the map lists it as the “Sea of Japan (East Sea)” outside of the two countries.

In 2012, Iran threatened legal action after Google removed “Persian Gulf” from its maps, leaving the waterway nameless. The label “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)” is now used in countries outside of Iran.