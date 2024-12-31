Best Movies To Watch Movies To Celebrate New Year 2025

Celebrate the New Year with these 10 must-watch films, from romantic comedies to holiday classics, available on top OTT platforms!

it’s the perfect time to gather with family and friends and enjoy some memorable movies. Whether you’re looking for romance, laughter, or a bit of holiday magic, here are 10 must-watch films that will set the mood for the New Year celebration. Best of all, you can stream these on popular OTT platforms, allowing you to enjoy them from the comfort of your home.

1. When Harry Met Sally

A classic romantic comedy that follows Harry and Sally’s evolving relationship, with a memorable New Year’s Eve scene that makes it a must-watch. Reflect on the importance of human connections as you celebrate with loved ones.

Stream on: Netflix

2. New Year’s Eve

This ensemble rom-com is set during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City, featuring intertwining stories of people from different walks of life. It’s a perfect feel-good movie to embrace the holiday spirit.

Stream on: Amazon Prime Video

3. The Holiday

A cozy feel-good story about second chances and unexpected romance as two women swap homes for the holidays. A heartwarming watch to enjoy the surprises life has to offer.

Stream on: Netflix

4. About Time

Set around New Year’s Eve, this movie blends romance and fantasy as a man discovers his ability to time travel and improve his love life. A beautiful reminder to cherish each precious moment and embrace new opportunities.

Stream on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Bridget Jones’s Diary

Follow the hilarious and relatable journey of Bridget Jones as she sets New Year’s resolutions and embarks on a path of self-discovery, romance, and acceptance. Laugh through the year’s challenges and greet the new one with optimism.

Stream on: Netflix

6. An American in Paris

This 1951 musical classic is a romantic drama set in mid-century Paris. Its enchanting depiction of love, celebration, and the magic of the city makes it a must-watch during the holiday season.

Stream on: Amazon Prime

7. Our Little Secret

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding, this holiday rom-com follows childhood sweethearts Avery and Logan as they reunite during a Christmas celebration. A perfect blend of humor, romance, and emotional resonance for the New Year.

Stream on: Netflix

8. Frozen

Disney’s beloved tale of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, set during the holidays. With its themes of love, acceptance, and resilience, “Frozen” will inspire hope and motivation as you step into the new year.

Stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

9. Die Hard

For those who want a bit of action with their holiday spirit, “Die Hard” delivers. Bruce Willis stars in this action-packed film set during Christmas, as John McClane saves hostages in a New York skyscraper. It’s a festive must-watch for action fans.

Stream on: Amazon Prime Video

10. Home Alone

No New Year’s celebration is complete without the classic Home Alone series. Follow Kevin McCallister’s hilarious adventure as he outsmarts burglars while highlighting the importance of family and home.

Stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

