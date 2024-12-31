Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Indian Festivals 2025 Calendar: Diwali, Holi, Navratri And More

Diwali in 2025 falls on October 20! Check out the full list of Indian festivals like Holi, Navratri, and Karwa Chauth for the year ahead.

Indian Festivals 2025 Calendar: Diwali, Holi, Navratri And More

As the clock ticks closer to 2025, the air fills with excitement and new beginnings. With the arrival of a fresh calendar year comes the joy of marking key dates for beloved festivals. Diwali, Holi, Navratri, and other cherished celebrations are the heartbeat of India’s cultural and religious calendar.

Diwali 2025, the festival of lights and prosperity, will brighten homes and streets across the nation on October 20, a Monday. But that’s not all—2025 is packed with festivals that promise to bring color, joy, and tradition to our lives.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the most awaited festivals of 2025:

Key Dates for 2025 Festivals:

  • January Highlights:
    • January 14: Makar Sankranti, Pongal
    • January 26: Republic Day
  • February Highlights:
    • February 26: Maha Shivratri
  • March Highlights:
    • March 13: Holika Dahan
    • March 14: Holi
  • April Highlights:
    • April 6: Ram Navami
    • April 14: Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti
  • October Highlights:
    • October 10: Karwa Chauth
    • October 20: Diwali
  • November Highlights:
    • November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti
  • December Highlights:
    • December 25: Christmas

Significance of Diwali and Other Festivals:

Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It unites families, neighbors, and communities with vibrant decorations, delicious feasts, and heartfelt prayers. Similarly, Holi brings a riot of colors, while Karwa Chauth highlights marital devotion.

As we gear up for these festivities, let’s embrace the cultural richness that defines our nation and make 2025 a year to remember.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Fined Rs 35,000 For ‘Going The Extra Mile’ In Delivery Charges

Filed under

Diwali Holi Karwa Chauth

