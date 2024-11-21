Cambridge Dictionary Names ‘Manifest’ As Word of 2024

The Cambridge Dictionary has selected “manifest” as its word of the year for 2024, underscoring the growing popularity of the concept in both mainstream culture and beyond.

Meaning of ‘Manifest’

“Manifest” refers to the practice of utilizing “methods such as visualization and affirmation to imagine achieving something you desire, believing this will increase the likelihood of it happening,” the dictionary explained in its announcement on Wednesday. The term has gained significant traction, particularly among celebrities like singer Dua Lipa.

Celebrities Embrace Manifestation

Dua Lipa has publicly credited manifestation for contributing to her success, including milestones such as performing at the Glastonbury Festival. Lipa stated, “If you set an intention and think about it every single day, it can have a real impact. For me, Glastonbury was a dream when I first started making music,” during an interview in April. She added, “Every time I’m in the studio writing, I’m thinking, ‘What will this sound like at Glastonbury?’ That intention stays in the back of my mind. It’s powerful.”

Evolution of the Word

The word “manifest” originally came from Latin and French, meaning “easily noticed or obvious.” Over time, its meaning evolved, and by the early 20th century, it began to represent “making something happen through internalization, either intentionally or unintentionally.” This shift aligns with its current association with visualization and affirmations.

Surge in Popularity

In 2024, the concept of manifestation gained substantial momentum, expanding beyond niche self-help communities and social media into mainstream culture. The Cambridge Dictionary noted a sharp increase in searches for “manifest,” with nearly 130,000 lookups this year. The word had already been added to the dictionary in May 2023, following a rise in its use by “manifesting influencers” online.

Reason Behind the Choice

Wendalyn Nichols, the publishing manager at Cambridge Dictionary, explained that “Manifest won this year because it saw a notable increase in lookups, its use expanded across various media, and it reflects how the meanings of words can evolve over time.”

Other Shortlisted Words for 2024

Other words shortlisted for the title of 2024’s word of the year include “brat,” inspired by Charli XCX’s latest album; “ecotarian,” reflecting environmentally conscious living; and “resilience,” symbolizing strength and adaptability. Earlier in the month, Collins Dictionary selected “brat” as its word of the year, describing it as someone “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”