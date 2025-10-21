Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal. The festival takes place in the honor of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, to express thankfulness to nature for health and blessings for future sustenance. In 2025 Chhath Puja will be observed October 25-28 covering four important days of rituals and worship.

Day 1: Nahay Khay – Saturday, October 25

The festival begins with the first day called Nahay Khay, when devotees focus on purification and simplicity. Devotees take a holy dip in the river early morning which symbolizes cleansing of the body and cleansing of the soul. In today’s time, for those who cannot dip in rivers, they may perform the ritual at their home in clean water. After a holy dip, devotees wear clean clothes and take a satvik (pure vegetarian) meal consisting of pumpkins curry (lauki) and soaked chickpeas (chana) with rice without onions or garlic. This day is the official start of fasting and spiritual preparation for the coming days.

Day 2: Kharna, Sunday, October 26, 2025

The second day is a very strict fast taken from sunrise to sunset without drinking water. After the sunset, the devotees break their fast with prasad which usually consists of jaggery kheer (sweet rice pudding), roti and fruits. This offering is first given to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya and then shared with family and friends after. This day is for endurance as the fast continues through the night.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya, Monday, October 27, 2025

The main event of Chhath occurs on the third day. Devotees gather again on riverbanks or ponds near sundown, standing waist-deep in the water and holding bamboo baskets (soop), filled with the traditional offerings of thekua (sweet made of wheat flour and jaggery), fruits, coconut and sugarcane. They pray and give “arghya” (water offerings) to the setting sun. This is the only day in the year Surya Dev is worshiped at sunset. Devotees will continue a fast overnight in a spiritually focused and pure manner.

Day 4: Usha Arghya – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The festival concludes on Day 4 with the Usha Arghya. The devotees stand once again in water, this time offering prayers and lāḍ sunshine to the rising sun. Following the prayers, the devotees break their 36-hour-long fast by passing prasad around to family and friends. The conclusion of the festival is significant in the form of respect, fulfillment of vows, and a wish for health and prosperity. Often families will continue to celebrate together with feasting and gathering.

The Meaning of Chhath Puja

In summary, Chhath Puja is a festival with renewed spirituality, an understanding of ecology, and cultural significance. The festival emphasizes the idea of living in harmony with nature and appreciating the sun for all forms of life. The idea of extreme fasting and ritualism is designed to promote purity for the body and mind; it also reflects allegiance and discipline. The festival promotes union in families and communities; as well as represents the blessing of health, fertility, and the protection of children.

The Chhath Puja 2025 schedule, rituals, and timings are based on traditional Hindu calendars and regional panchang data. Devotees are advised to confirm local muhurat timings with their nearby temples or priests before performing rituals.