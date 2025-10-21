LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Chhath Puja 2025, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God), will be celebrated over four days with great devotion and discipline. The festival begins with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, each day holding deep spiritual significance. Devotees observe fasting, take holy dips in rivers, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun for prosperity and well-being. Here’s a complete guide to the Chhath Puja 2025 rituals, timings, and day-wise significance.

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 21, 2025 17:29:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal. The festival takes place in the honor of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, to express thankfulness to nature for health and blessings for future sustenance. In 2025 Chhath Puja will be observed October 25-28 covering four important days of rituals and worship.

Day 1: Nahay Khay – Saturday, October 25

The festival begins with the first day called Nahay Khay, when devotees focus on purification and simplicity. Devotees take a holy dip in the river early morning which symbolizes cleansing of the body and cleansing of the soul. In today’s time, for those who cannot dip in rivers, they may perform the ritual at their home in clean water. After a holy dip, devotees wear clean clothes and take a satvik (pure vegetarian) meal consisting of pumpkins curry (lauki) and soaked chickpeas (chana) with rice without onions or garlic. This day is the official start of fasting and spiritual preparation for the coming days.

Day 2: Kharna, Sunday, October 26, 2025

The second day is a very strict fast taken from sunrise to sunset without drinking water. After the sunset, the devotees break their fast with prasad which usually consists of jaggery kheer (sweet rice pudding), roti and fruits. This offering is first given to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya and then shared with family and friends after. This day is for endurance as the fast continues through the night. 

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya, Monday, October 27, 2025

The main event of Chhath occurs on the third day. Devotees gather again on riverbanks or ponds near sundown, standing waist-deep in the water and holding bamboo baskets (soop), filled with the traditional offerings of thekua (sweet made of wheat flour and jaggery), fruits, coconut and sugarcane. They pray and give “arghya” (water offerings) to the setting sun. This is the only day in the year Surya Dev is worshiped at sunset. Devotees will continue a fast overnight in a spiritually focused and pure manner.

Day 4: Usha Arghya – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The festival concludes on Day 4 with the Usha Arghya. The devotees stand once again in water, this time offering prayers and lāḍ sunshine to the rising sun. Following the prayers, the devotees break their 36-hour-long fast by passing prasad around to family and friends. The conclusion of the festival is significant in the form of respect, fulfillment of vows, and a wish for health and prosperity. Often families will continue to celebrate together with feasting and gathering. 

The Meaning of Chhath Puja

In summary, Chhath Puja is a festival with renewed spirituality, an understanding of ecology, and cultural significance. The festival emphasizes the idea of living in harmony with nature and appreciating the sun for all forms of life. The idea of extreme fasting and ritualism is designed to promote purity for the body and mind; it also reflects allegiance and discipline. The festival promotes union in families and communities; as well as represents the blessing of health, fertility, and the protection of children.

The Chhath Puja 2025 schedule, rituals, and timings are based on traditional Hindu calendars and regional panchang data. Devotees are advised to confirm local muhurat timings with their nearby temples or priests before performing rituals.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhath festival 2025Chhath Puja 2025Chhath Puja 4-day scheduleChhath Puja BiharChhath Puja dates 2025Chhath Puja ritualsChhath Puja significanceChhath Puja Uttar PradeshChhath Puja vidhiNahay Khay 2025Surya Puja

RELATED News

Best Places to Travel in 2025: Explore the Top 10 Must-Visit Countries Around the World

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Best WhatsApp and Instagram Messages and Wishes for Brothers and Sisters

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

LATEST NEWS

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending ‘Death To Israel’ Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

BRIEF-KFH Qtrly Profit 150.5 Million Dinars

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Stuttering 'gets worse when I'm anxious'

BRIEF-Boubyan Bank Qtrly Profit 25.4 Million Dinars

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule
Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule
Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule
Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule
QUICK LINKS