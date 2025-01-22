Coldplay Vibes Continue As Mumbai Local Passengers Sing ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ | Watch

Commuters in a Mumbai local train transformed their daily ride into a mini Coldplay concert as they sang "Hymn For The Weekend" after watching the band live. The sweet moment reflected the lively spirit of Mumbai as it carried Coldplay's magic out of the venue.

Mumbai’s iconic local trains witnessed an unforgettable moment of musical unity when passengers returning from Coldplay’s live performance turned their commute into an impromptu sing-along session. The British rock band’s concert at DY Patil Stadium left such an impression on attendees that the journey home became an extension of the celebration.

‘Hymn For The Weekend’ On The Train

Content creator Moksha Shah was lucky enough to record the endearing moment. She posted it on social media, captioning, “Mumbai locals never miss the vibe check, even with Coldplay.” In the video, passengers, cramped inside the train, sing the “Hymn For The Weekend” song by Coldplay in unison. Some people played the track on their phone to recreate the magic of the concert and make their otherwise mundane ride inside the train a musical one.

“Guys, this was the train back home after the concert. Everyone who attended the concert just did a mini-concert, even when there was no place to sit. I found this so wholesome that this city can do anything,” Shah explained in a comment on her post. Her video resonated with viewers, capturing the communal spirit and resilience that define Mumbai.

Coldplay’s Message To Mumbai

The British rock band themselves seemed equally moved by the energy and enthusiasm of their Indian fans. Coldplay’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a picture of the band members posing in front of the massive Mumbai crowd at DY Patil Stadium.

Their post read: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai (green, white, and saffron hearts emojis representing the Indian flag). It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! (sparkle emojis).”

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai 💚🤍🧡 It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! ✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/JIbKCtLNxU — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 21, 2025

Coldplay’s India Tour 2025

The Mumbai concerts, held on January 18, 19, and 21, were part of Coldplay’s second India tour. After wrapping up the Mumbai leg of their tour, the band is set to perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. To make their final concert even more special, the January 26 performance will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar, coinciding with India’s Republic Day celebrations.

This second India tour has further solidified Coldplay’s connection with their Indian fanbase. The band’s heartfelt performances, coupled with the uncontainable enthusiasm of their fans, have turned their concerts into an extraordinary cultural phenomenon.

