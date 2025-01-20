Taiwanese Surgeon Performs Own Vasectomy In Shocking Self-Surgery Act

Taiwanese plastic surgeon Dr. Chen amazed everyone after doing vasectomy on himself, an otherwise procedure done by experts. His final decision, made because his wife does not want anymore children, was recorded and uploaded to the web, now having more than 4 million views and spreading controversy worldwide.

In an extremely bold and unconventional act, a Taiwanese plastic surgeon has caused a sensation by subjecting himself to vasectomy. Under shocked and yet intrigued eyes of many, he made this bold move that has brought him publicity all over the world. He is a father of three children and runs his private clinic in Taipei.

His reason for agreeing to the process was not just personal convenience; his wife would not have any more children. So, to educate others and himself as well through a more transparant method, he videod the process and posted on Facebook, wherein the video went viral in no time.

Why did Surgeon Make Such Decision?

Dr. Chen, a surgeon, has explained that the reason he went ahead to conduct the vasectomy on himself was a very personal one: his wife did not want to bear any more children. In a world where many would opt for such a procedure through a medical professional, Chen chose to take matters into his own hands—not just for his own sake, but also to demonstrate the simplicity of the procedure and promote transparency in medical practices.

Chen’s interest in the procedure was not just about satisfying his wife’s desire, but also about proving to the world how an experienced professional could carry out this simple procedure without help.

A 15-Minute Task That Took an Hour

The entire process of vasectomy, which should only take 15 minutes, became an extended process for Dr. Chen. Reports from Oddity Central indicated that the surgery was divided into 11 steps. Chen first applied local anesthesia to numb the region. Although Chen had immense medical knowledge, the task of operating on himself posed a lot of challenges. This is why the usual quick procedure became an hour-long one.

However, Chen survived the vasectomy and reported recovery without complications afterward. His video documenting the entire process from beginning to end spread like wildfire across social media sites, gaining more than 4 million views and bringing up debates online.

Dr. Chen’s self-performed vasectomy has received mixed reviews. Many praised his bravery and commitment to his wife, but others raised concerns over the safety of such a risky procedure. Some viewers even called him “the most fearless person in Taiwan,” admiring his nerve to undertake a surgery usually reserved for medical professionals.

However, some experts sounded the alarm over the risks of self-surgery, even for someone with a medical background. Chen was not prosecuted as a licensed surgeon. His decision to make the procedure public also opened up a wider debate on the limits of medical expertise and personal choice.

