Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Taiwanese Surgeon Performs Own Vasectomy In Shocking Self-Surgery Act

Taiwanese plastic surgeon Dr. Chen amazed everyone after doing vasectomy on himself, an otherwise procedure done by experts. His final decision, made because his wife does not want anymore children, was recorded and uploaded to the web, now having more than 4 million views and spreading controversy worldwide.

Taiwanese Surgeon Performs Own Vasectomy In Shocking Self-Surgery Act

In an extremely bold and unconventional act, a Taiwanese plastic surgeon has caused a sensation by subjecting himself to vasectomy. Under shocked and yet intrigued eyes of many, he made this bold move that has brought him publicity all over the world. He is a father of three children and runs his private clinic in Taipei.

His reason for agreeing to the process was not just personal convenience; his wife would not have any more children. So, to educate others and himself as well through a more transparant method, he videod the process and posted on Facebook, wherein the video went viral in no time.

Why did Surgeon Make Such Decision?

Dr. Chen, a surgeon, has explained that the reason he went ahead to conduct the vasectomy on himself was a very personal one: his wife did not want to bear any more children. In a world where many would opt for such a procedure through a medical professional, Chen chose to take matters into his own hands—not just for his own sake, but also to demonstrate the simplicity of the procedure and promote transparency in medical practices.

Chen’s interest in the procedure was not just about satisfying his wife’s desire, but also about proving to the world how an experienced professional could carry out this simple procedure without help.

A 15-Minute Task That Took an Hour

The entire process of vasectomy, which should only take 15 minutes, became an extended process for Dr. Chen. Reports from Oddity Central indicated that the surgery was divided into 11 steps. Chen first applied local anesthesia to numb the region. Although Chen had immense medical knowledge, the task of operating on himself posed a lot of challenges. This is why the usual quick procedure became an hour-long one.

However, Chen survived the vasectomy and reported recovery without complications afterward. His video documenting the entire process from beginning to end spread like wildfire across social media sites, gaining more than 4 million views and bringing up debates online.

Dr. Chen’s self-performed vasectomy has received mixed reviews. Many praised his bravery and commitment to his wife, but others raised concerns over the safety of such a risky procedure. Some viewers even called him “the most fearless person in Taiwan,” admiring his nerve to undertake a surgery usually reserved for medical professionals.

However, some experts sounded the alarm over the risks of self-surgery, even for someone with a medical background. Chen was not prosecuted as a licensed surgeon. His decision to make the procedure public also opened up a wider debate on the limits of medical expertise and personal choice.

ALSO READ | Unplug And Recharge At Shoonya Festival 2025 In Rishikesh

Filed under

Taiwan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

Union Minister Majumdar Calls For Deeper Investigation In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life Sentence

Union Minister Majumdar Calls For Deeper Investigation In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Priyanka Chopra Reaches Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025, Shares Sneak Peek Of The City

Priyanka Chopra Reaches Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025, Shares Sneak Peek Of The City

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox