Customer Smashes Ola Scooter With Hammer After Receiving Rs 90K Bill, Video Goes Viral | Watch

In a dramatic and emotional turn of events, a video showing a frustrated man hammering away at his Ola Electric scooter has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place outside an Ola showroom, has sparked outrage and shed light on the growing customer dissatisfaction with the company’s services.

The video, which has now been viewed over 930,000 times, shows the man—dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans—furiously smashing his electric scooter with a hammer on the road, while a group of passers-by record the scene. According to the video’s caption, the incident was triggered by an alleged ₹90,000 bill issued to the customer by the showroom. The visibly upset man appeared to lose his temper after receiving the shocking charge, leading to the public display of frustration.

Many social media users immediately took to their platforms to criticize Ola, expressing their sympathy for the customer and condemning the company for its apparent negligence. “If you will not listen to your customers and fix their problems, you will not succeed in any business,” wrote one user. Another added, “No consumer should ever face this plight. Most buyers are middle-class or lower-middle-class and depend on their first vehicle for everything. This is sad.”

Growing Customer Discontent with Ola

This incident is just the latest in a string of complaints against Ola Electric, which has faced increasing criticism in recent months. Despite the growing popularity of electric scooters, Ola has struggled with maintaining its customer base, facing backlash over issues like high servicing costs, poor after-sales support, and quality control. The company’s failure to address customer concerns has only fueled frustration among its users.

The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the frustrations customers face when their grievances go unaddressed. Many buyers of electric scooters, especially from middle-income groups, view them as crucial investments, often using them as their primary mode of transportation. When these vehicles break down or face issues, the impact is far greater than just the inconvenience—it’s an emotional and financial burden that many are not prepared for.

A History of Controversy

This latest incident follows a similar episode in September, when a 26-year-old man in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom after facing continuous issues with his scooter’s servicing. The frustration and anger from customers seem to be mounting, as incidents like these become more frequent.

While Ola has yet to issue a statement regarding the viral video, the company’s reputation is taking a significant hit. It is clear that customer service, after-sales support, and transparent pricing are crucial areas that need immediate attention if Ola hopes to restore its image.

A Wake-up Call for Ola

The viral video and the increasing number of incidents highlight a growing problem for Ola Electric: the disconnect between the company and its customers. If the company fails to address customer grievances, it risks losing the trust of its user base—many of whom are already feeling the financial strain of purchasing electric vehicles in the first place.

This viral incident could serve as a wake-up call, urging Ola to invest more in customer service, improve its product quality, and ensure transparent pricing. Only then can the company hope to rebuild its reputation and avoid further incidents like the one that unfolded on the streets of India.

