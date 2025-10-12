LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls

Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls

A viral video from Rajasthan’s Kota district shows a man carrying an eight-foot crocodile on his shoulders after officials failed to respond. Wildlife rescuer Hayat Khan Tiger led the daring operation in Banjari village, releasing the reptile safely into the Chambal River.

Kota man carries 8-foot crocodile on shoulder (Photo: X)
Kota man carries 8-foot crocodile on shoulder (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 15:55:52 IST

Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls

A video showing a man with an eight-foot crocodile on his shoulders has gone viral, when frightening villagers in the Kota district of Rajasthan allegedly called in vain several times to ask rescue officials to help.

Panic reigned in the Itawa sub-division of Kota on Friday night at the Banjari village, when the crocodile, with an estimated length of around eight feet and weighing close to 80 kilograms, entered a house.

The family was seated in the living room when the reptile crawled into the house through the front door according to the residents.

One villager told India Today, “One evening, at around 10 pm. we were sitting in the house when the crocodile just walked into the house. It ran into the back room before we could hear what had happened,” revealing how the whole family fled in panic.

The family called the police and no police or rescue team came to the rescue. This caused panic among the residents and wildlife enthusiast Hayat Khan Tiger of Itawa was contacted, who has already done numerous rescue missions in the area.

Daring Rescue as Man Lifts 80-Kg Crocodile on Shoulders

Soon after, Hayat and his crew came and what the villagers termed was a film-like rescue mission commenced. They initially wrapped the mouth of the crocodile to avoid its attack as a precautionary measure and roped the front and back legs to the ground in a tight knot and carried the crocodile out of the house. It took almost an hour of rescue, which was close to 11 pm.

In the video, Hayat Khan is seen carrying the crocodile on his shoulders. Later, the reptile was safely released in the Chambal River around the Geta area on Saturday morning.

This crocodile measured between eight feet and it weighed approximately 80 kilograms. This is the third Banjari village rescue in the last year, said local reporters, Hayat.

Banjari Villagers Demand Action Amid Fear

According to the villagers, there are several crocodiles in a pond that is situated directly in front of the village, which makes life challenging. One of the residents told India Today that we were scared of the pond water over the last year due to these crocodiles.

The increasing population of crocodiles has caused fear among the people who are now demanding a lasting solution of the administration. Fear is so strong among people that they are afraid to approach water. We must fence off or move these crocodiles, said another crocodile.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 3:55 PM IST
Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls

QUICK LINKS