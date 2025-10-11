Disgusting Act Caught On Cam: Did An Australian Woman Pee In An Udaipur Lake With Her Pants Down In Open? Here’s The Truth

A foreign woman has attracted the attention of the entire world due to a shocking incident on a boat that disoriented the viewers. She relieves herself openly in a video that went viral, where she is holding the side of the boat and balancing her hips above the water.

A large number of social media users argued that the video was depicting an American tourist defecating in the Udaipur Lake in India. The combination of these statements and strange images caused an uproar among the internet community as people discussed the way people should act and what is the role of the visitors in the social areas.

What Really Happened In The Video?

In the video, the female is gripping the side of the boat using both hands. Her pants are down and her T-shirt is raised a bit. She bends backwards to sustain a squat position over the water. We find her relieving herself. There is a crocodile that one can see in the video swimming nearby.

The Internet has a lot to say

The second moment the video got online, numerous users persecuted the woman because of her unhygienic and disrespectful behaviour. One of the users stated that she missed the civic sense class. One of them said, imagine if an Indian should do the same thing overseas.

Somebody demanded that she be deported back because she was spoiling our place in the name of tourism.

One of them was very angry and wrote: Wasn’t there a bowl on the boat she could peep into had it been an urgency? What filthy behavior is this? She ought to be incarcerated and fined. Or in USA is she a street girl??? Go spit on her, this is not your country. Arrest her and heavy her with fine!

In addition to the criticism, there were some users who watched the video in another light with one of them writing, “Anyone think this was a bathroom emergency and the boat had no toilet and possibly it was a last resort?

What should she do in case the boat management is unable to avail a toilet? read another comment.

Here’s The Truth Behind The Clip

Unlike the viral allegations, the woman is not an American tourist in India. She is an Australian model and athlete Ellie Jean Coffrey. Ellie posted the video on Instagram with the text, “Holding on dear life.” The other posts she makes assure us that the lake is located in Australia. It is Lake Argyle, which is in Kimberley, close to the town of Kununurra.

In another video of this location, Ellie identifies a crocodile in the water and states, “Look how he is glaring, aaah, shivering on here with a old friend. I guess they got up here stalking because I peed on the side. Now he is going to go at me again.”

This again proves that the video was shot in Australia and not Udaipur but we still find her relieving herself in the water in the video.

ALSO READ: Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms