LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > India > Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

Over 1,000 residents of Amachiyapuram near Madurai were left without safe water after human waste was found in their newly built drinking water tank. A 14-year-old is suspected, and authorities have drained and cleaned the tank amid rising tension.

Over 1,000 residents of Amachiyapuram near Madurai were left without safe water (Photo: AI)
Over 1,000 residents of Amachiyapuram near Madurai were left without safe water (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 9, 2025 01:32:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

A small village in the vicinity of Vadipatti in Madurai district is in shock following alleged discovery of human waste in the newly installed drinking water overhead tank, depriving more than 1,000 inhabitants of safe water.

The incident, which took place in the Scheduled Caste-dominated village of Amachiyapuram, led to immediate outrage among locals when a foul odor was observed in the water in the last two days. A video of the tainted tank on social media has raised public alarm and outrage.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan confirmed that the over-ground tank had been commissioned only three days ago. “Water has been supplied from the new tank for just three days. I have asked the Block Development Officer to inspect it immediately,” he said. Mr. Venkatesan also opined that the colouring of water could also be due to the fresh paint applied on the tank, although villagers affirm foul play was involved.

Police investigations have pointed to a 14-year-old boy belonging to the same locality as the alleged culprit. NDTV was reportedly told by a senior police officer, “We are questioning the juvenile. The boy says he climbed on top of the overhead tank to commit the act.” Officials have made it clear that there is no communal or caste-based motive suspected at this point.

Even though the suspect is young, the destruction has resulted in fear for the health of residents. “We have been without safe drinking water for two days. Our children are afraid to drink anything,” a villager said, pointing out the trauma experienced by the incident.

District administration and health authorities rushed to the village following complaints, directing the draining of the tank and its complete cleaning. Medical screening of all villagers has also been proposed to avoid any outbreak of infection.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Madurai village water contaminationTamil Nadu NewsWater pollution Tamil Nadu

RELATED News

Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death
Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s New Gateway To The Future
Rameez Sohail BacXtage Season 1 Ignites Music Scene on Desi Tadka Music
Priyanka Gandhi Again Jibes BJP-Led Central Govt Over Assistance For Kerala’s Wayanad Landslide Affected People Loan Waiver
The Spirit of DEVI — Sonali Jain’s Ode to Divine Femininity

LATEST NEWS

Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Scorecard, Cut Off
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
CARETAKER FRENCH PM LECORNU: I DO NOT THINK NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO CHANGE PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY
Hollywood, Bollywood groups lobby Indian panel to protect content from AI models
TV Daybook/Today
‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

QUICK LINKS