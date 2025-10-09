Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms

A small village in the vicinity of Vadipatti in Madurai district is in shock following alleged discovery of human waste in the newly installed drinking water overhead tank, depriving more than 1,000 inhabitants of safe water.

The incident, which took place in the Scheduled Caste-dominated village of Amachiyapuram, led to immediate outrage among locals when a foul odor was observed in the water in the last two days. A video of the tainted tank on social media has raised public alarm and outrage.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan confirmed that the over-ground tank had been commissioned only three days ago. “Water has been supplied from the new tank for just three days. I have asked the Block Development Officer to inspect it immediately,” he said. Mr. Venkatesan also opined that the colouring of water could also be due to the fresh paint applied on the tank, although villagers affirm foul play was involved.

Police investigations have pointed to a 14-year-old boy belonging to the same locality as the alleged culprit. NDTV was reportedly told by a senior police officer, “We are questioning the juvenile. The boy says he climbed on top of the overhead tank to commit the act.” Officials have made it clear that there is no communal or caste-based motive suspected at this point.

Even though the suspect is young, the destruction has resulted in fear for the health of residents. “We have been without safe drinking water for two days. Our children are afraid to drink anything,” a villager said, pointing out the trauma experienced by the incident.

District administration and health authorities rushed to the village following complaints, directing the draining of the tank and its complete cleaning. Medical screening of all villagers has also been proposed to avoid any outbreak of infection.

