‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder

A 28-year-old drug factory worker, Dinesh, was seriously injured after his wife poured boiling oil and red chilli powder over him as he slept in their Madangir residence on October 3. The attack, that was seen only by the couple’s eight-year-old daughter, has left the local community stunned.

In an FIR filed at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, Dinesh was sleeping at around 3:15 a.m. when his wife splashed hot oil on his chest and face and then shook red chilli powder on his burns. “I couldn’t move or even shout for help. She splashed boiling oil over me and added chilli powder. When I shouted, she said she would throw more oil,” Dinesh informed police.

The uproar was noticed by neighbours and the landlord family residing on the lower floor. Anjali, the house owner’s daughter, quoted, “The door was closed from within. When it eventually opened, we saw him in pain and his wife hiding. She said she was taking him to the hospital but turned in the opposite direction. My father intercepted her and organised transport for Dinesh.” She allegedly threatened him, “Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi” (If you raise an alarm, I’ll pour more hot oil), he told police.

Dinesh was initially admitted to a local hospital, but because of the extent of his chest, facial, and arm burns, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU in a critical state.

Police have lodged a case against the woman under sections 118 (causing hurt voluntarily using dangerous means), 124 (grievous hurt caused by acid), and 326 (mischief causing injury by dangerous substances) of the BNS.

The eight-year-old couple, whose marriage had been reportedly strained, two years ago had approached the Crime Against Women Cell with a complaint. The matter had been settled by a compromise.

