Home > Business > Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail, His New Email ID Is…

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced his news email ID shifted to Indian platform Zoho Mail, reinforcing the government’s drive for ‘Made in Indian’ or ‘Swadeshi’. By using Zoho Mail, Amit Shah becomes one of the highest-profile government officials to hold a Swadeshi digital platform.

Last updated: October 8, 2025 18:06:09 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced his news email ID shifted to Indian platform Zoho Mail, reinforcing the government’s drive for ‘Made in Indian’ or ‘Swadeshi’.

Shah shared his new email ID on his Social Media X account, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging people to use the Zoho mail platform to strengthen their future communication. 

This moves line up with a recent call made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in order to support domestic products amid ongoing tariff tensions with the US. Zoho Mail is designed and developed by Indian entrepreneur Sridhar Vembu, as a prominent substitute to global players like Google’s Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

Zoho Mail doesn’t have any Adv and is suitable for both personal and business purposes. It provides end-to-end encryption, safeguarding the user data and making sure that it remains private and is not sold to advertisers in any form.

The platform also categorizes emails across groups such as personal, business, and promotional, similar to Gmail’s tab system.

By using Zoho Mail, Amit Shah becomes one of the highest-profile government officials to hold a Swadeshi digital platform, signalling a broader governmental endorsement for home-based tech solutions.

The adoption of Zoho Mail highlights the increasing demand of data privacy, digital sovereignty, and the government’s commitment to encouraging Indian software products on an international stage.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:02 PM IST
