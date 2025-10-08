Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail, His New Email ID Is…

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced his news email ID shifted to Indian platform Zoho Mail, reinforcing the government’s drive for ‘Made in Indian’ or ‘Swadeshi’.

Shah shared his new email ID on his Social Media X account, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging people to use the Zoho mail platform to strengthen their future communication.

Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ https://t.co/32C314L8Ct. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2025

This moves line up with a recent call made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in order to support domestic products amid ongoing tariff tensions with the US. Zoho Mail is designed and developed by Indian entrepreneur Sridhar Vembu, as a prominent substitute to global players like Google’s Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

Also Read: WhatsApp’s New Rival Is Here To Challenge Messaging In India, Meet Arattai

Zoho Mail doesn’t have any Adv and is suitable for both personal and business purposes. It provides end-to-end encryption, safeguarding the user data and making sure that it remains private and is not sold to advertisers in any form.

The platform also categorizes emails across groups such as personal, business, and promotional, similar to Gmail’s tab system.

By using Zoho Mail, Amit Shah becomes one of the highest-profile government officials to hold a Swadeshi digital platform, signalling a broader governmental endorsement for home-based tech solutions.

The adoption of Zoho Mail highlights the increasing demand of data privacy, digital sovereignty, and the government’s commitment to encouraging Indian software products on an international stage.

Also Read: ‘Mother Of All Apps’: ECI Unveils During Bihar Election PC, This Is What You Need To Know?