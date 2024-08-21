Thursday, August 22, 2024

‘Earn Yourself..’ HC Judge To Woman Arguing Six Lakh In Monthly Maintenance From Husband

A video from a court proceeding has gone viral on social media, showing a woman’s lawyer arguing for Rs 6 lakh in monthly maintenance from her husband.

The lawyer argued that the woman needs Rs 15,000 per month for items like shoes, dresses, and bangles, and Rs 60,000 per month for food. Additionally, she claimed she requires Rs 4-5 lakh for medical expenses related to knee pain, physiotherapy, and other treatments.

During the hearing, the judge expressed concern, stating that this seemed like an abuse of the court’s process. The judge remarked that if the woman wishes to spend such a large sum, she should earn it herself rather than relying on her husband.

“Don’t tell the court that this is what one person needs—Rs 6,16,300 per month. Does anyone spend this much? A single lady for herself. If she wants to spend, let her earn it, not rely on her husband. You don’t have any other family responsibilities or children to care for. You should be reasonable,” the judge stated.

The judge also warned the woman’s lawyer to propose a more reasonable amount or risk having the plea dismissed.

The case was being heard on August 20, focusing on the non-disclosure of the woman’s expenditures, identified as Radha Munukuntla.

Previously, on September 30, 2023, the Additional Principal Judge of the Family Court in Bengaluru had granted her Rs 50,000 per month in maintenance from her husband, M Narsimha. Dissatisfied, she had approached the High Court seeking an increase in the interim maintenance amount.

