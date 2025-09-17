Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you

Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you

Ancient Egypt is full of fascinating facts and beliefs that might surprise you. Egyptians believed in over 2,000 gods and goddesses, each ruling different aspects of life. They thought the heart, not the brain, controlled thought and emotions. Mummies were buried with food, treasures, and even pets for the afterlife. They also invented early toothpaste, wigs, and calendars—showing how advanced and spiritually driven their civilization truly was.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 17, 2025 14:43:40 IST

Egypt, with its pyramids, pharaohs, and timeless mysteries, still surprises us with some fascinating and unusual facts. Beyond the famous monuments and mummies, the ancient Egyptians held unique beliefs and practices that can leave anyone amazed. Here are some of the most shocking and intriguing ones.

Cats Were Considered Sacred

Cats weren’t just pets in Egypt; they were seen as protectors. Egyptians believed cats had magical powers to guard homes from evil spirits. Harming a cat, even by accident, could lead to heavy punishment. That’s how deeply they valued these furry companions.

Strange Beauty Practices

Egyptians were beauty lovers. Both men and women used makeup daily, not only for looks but also for protection from the sun’s glare. They lined their eyes with dark kohl, believing it would guard them against eye infections and evil spirits. Even wigs were common, as shaving heads was considered cleaner.

The Afterlife Was Everything

For Egyptians, life on Earth was only a journey toward the afterlife. They believed that when someone died, their soul was weighed in the presence of the god Osiris. If the heart was found lighter than a feather, the soul enjoyed eternal bliss. If heavier, it was destroyed. This belief drove them to preserve bodies through mummification.

Medicine Ahead of Its Time

Ancient Egyptians had surprisingly advanced medical practices. They used honey for wounds, herbs for pain, and even performed surgeries. Some of their remedies are still respected today. Their medical papyri show they understood anatomy far more than many early civilizations.

Bizarre Burial Customs

Along with mummies, Egyptians buried people with food, clothes, and even pets, believing they would need them in the afterlife. Some tombs also had tiny figurines called ushabtis, thought to magically come alive and serve the deceased in the next world.

Belief in Magical Amulets

Amulets were everywhere—worn as jewelry or placed with the dead. The scarab beetle, symbolizing rebirth, was among the most popular charms. Egyptians strongly believed these small objects could guard, heal, and bring luck.

Egypt continues to fascinate the world not just for its mighty pyramids but also for the strange, spiritual, and often shocking beliefs that shaped an entire civilization.

This content is for educational and informational purposes only. Historical facts and beliefs are based on archaeological interpretations and may vary. Always consult credible sources for accurate historical information.

Tags: afterlife ritualsancient civilizationAncient Egyptancient inventionscalendarsearly toothpasteEgyptian beliefsEgyptian cultureEgyptian godsheart not brainmummiesshocking Egyptian factssurprising historywigs

RELATED News

Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
5 Countries Where Women Earn More Than Men – And Men Are Shocked!
Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago
‘Why Are You Asking For Her Phone Number?’ Foreigner Confronts A Creep In Amritsar For Harassing His Wife Within Seconds Of Meeting
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It

LATEST NEWS

"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey
Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
At big tech, company staff clash with management over Middle East war
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you

QUICK LINKS