Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Elon Musk’s $1 Billion Offer To Wikipedia For Changing Name To ‘Dickipedia’, Still Stands: Here’s Why

The billionaire originally made the offer in October 2023, after criticizing the Wikimedia Foundation’s fundraising practices.

Elon Musk’s $1 Billion Offer To Wikipedia For Changing Name To ‘Dickipedia’, Still Stands: Here’s Why

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has reiterated his ‘unconventional’ $1 billion offer to Wikipedia, on the condition that the site accept the name change to “Dickipedia” for a minimum of a year.

Musk’s latest confirmation came in response to a post on X by Doge Designer, a frequent recipient of Musk’s replies, who reminded netizens of the proposal.

“Elon Musk once offered Wikipedia $1 billion to change their name to ‘Dickipedia,'” the post read. Musk responded, “True. Offer still stands.”

What was the offer and why?

The billionaire originally made the offer in October 2023, after criticizing the Wikimedia Foundation’s fundraising practices. At the time, Musk questioned why the foundation required significant funding to operate Wikipedia, stating, “You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone!”

In a follow-up post, Musk offered $1 billion to rename Wikipedia to “Dickipedia,” adding that the move would be “in the interests of accuracy.” Addressing a user’s suggestion that Wikipedia could change its name temporarily to secure the funds, Musk clarified that the name change must remain for a minimum of one year. “I mean, I’m not a fool lol,” he wrote.

No response has yet come from the Wikimedia Foundation.

