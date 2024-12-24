Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Here’s why Elon Musk Thinks 2025 Will Be ‘Lit’

Elon Musk injected humor into a heated geopolitical debate, reacting to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments on reclaiming the Panama Canal with the quip, "2025 is gonna be so lit." Trump’s remarks sparked a firm response from Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino, who defended his country’s sovereignty over the historic waterway.

Here’s why Elon Musk Thinks 2025 Will Be ‘Lit’

Elon Musk weighed in humorously on a developing geopolitical discussion on Monday, reacting to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about the Panama Canal. Elon Musk posted a laughing response to an exchange between Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino and Trump, stating, “2025 is gonna be so lit.”

The discussion began when Trump suggested that his administration could attempt to regain control of the Panama Canal, claiming the United States had “foolishly given it away” and was now “being ripped off” due to high fees for canal use.

Panama’s President Defends Sovereignty

In response, President José Raúl Mulino firmly addressed Trump’s statements without directly naming him. Mulino released a video asserting Panama’s control over the waterway, saying, “Every square meter of the canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama.”

He further clarified the rationale behind the canal’s toll system, stating that fees are determined by experts who consider operational costs and supply-demand dynamics. “The tariffs are not set on a whim,” Mulino explained. He highlighted Panama’s independent efforts to expand the canal, emphasizing that fee increases help finance ongoing improvements.

Trump Doubles Down on Canal Criticism

Trump, undeterred, took to his social media platform to respond. He posted, “We’ll see about that!” alongside an image of the U.S. flag planted in the canal zone, accompanied by the phrase, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

Previously, Trump had criticized Panama Canal tolls, describing them as excessive. The fees range from three to six figures depending on a vessel’s size and cargo, with the largest ships sometimes paying as much as $500,000 to transit.

Historical Context of the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal, a critical waterway facilitating maritime traffic between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was constructed by the United States in the early 1900s. Under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties, the canal was officially transferred to Panama on December 31, 1999.

Since then, Panama has managed and modernized the canal, including expanding its capacity to accommodate larger ships. However, the canal faced challenges in 2023 due to a Central American drought that significantly reduced the number of daily crossings. This disruption led to increased tolls, which remain high despite weather conditions normalizing later in the year.

Also Read: Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal: Why Is Trump Teasing The Expansion Of US Territory

Filed under

Elon Musk José Raúl Mulino Panama Canal Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox