LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Home > Offbeat > ‘Fantastic 4’ In The Sky? Social Media Abuzz Over Mysterious ‘4’ Logo

‘Fantastic 4’ In The Sky? Social Media Abuzz Over Mysterious ‘4’ Logo

Marvel kickstarted its Fantastic Four: First Steps campaign with a skywriting stunt over Chicago on July 4, grabbing millions of views online. The studio followed it with a heartfelt fan letter to Johnny Storm, blending scale with emotion in its marketing strategy.

Fantastic 4' In The Sky?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 12:04:00 IST

Marvel Studios promoted its upcoming film Fantastic Four: First Steps by skywriting the team’s iconic emblem over Chicago on July 4. Michael Piff, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared a photo of the logo, drawing significant attention.

Pop culture page Discussing Films reposted the image, amplifying its reach. As of now, the post has recorded more than 1.8 million views, 100,000 likes, and 5,000 retweets and quotes. Marvel’s official Fantastic Four account responded with humor, saying, “Johnny Storm celebrated the 4th a little too early,” referring to the team’s fiery hero.

Viral Video of Marvel’s skywriting, Watch 

Marvel’s skywriting stunt sparked excitement across social media, with fans praising the campaign’s creativity. One fan commented, “The promotion for this movie has been nothing less than Fantastic.”

The initiative ties into the film’s branding while tapping into national festivities. Marvel’s mix of scale and spectacle turned a simple symbol into a high-impact marketing moment, increasing anticipation ahead of the film’s July 25 release. The campaign showcases Marvel’s ability to generate viral buzz using strategic moments that resonate with audiences both emotionally and visually.

Instagram Campaign Adds Emotional Layer to the Promotions

Marvel Studios continued the promotional push on Instagram by posting a handwritten fan letter addressed to Johnny Storm. The letter, signed by a boy named Jimmy, featured questions like “What’s your favorite food?” and “Is Sue an annoying big sister?” Jimmy ended his note by calling himself Storm’s “#1 fan.” The Instagram post added a personal, nostalgic layer to the campaign, balancing the grandeur of skywriting with a touch of heartfelt fan interaction. This contrast highlights Marvel’s strategy of using both large-scale and intimate gestures to build momentum.

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” Set to Begin MCU’s Phase Six

Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm—in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic setting. The film follows the team as they gain powers through cosmic exposure and take on Galactus, the planet-devouring villain. Marvel confirmed that this film will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With strategic rollouts and narrative-driven promos, the studio has laid the groundwork for what could be its most creatively marketed project yet. The film opens in theatres on July 25.

Marvel Blends Spectacle With Storytelling in Promotion Strategy

Marvel Studios designed the Fantastic Four promotional campaign to strike a balance between mass visibility and emotional engagement. The team executed large-scale stunts like skywriting while also posting intimate content such as a child’s letter.

 By doing so, Marvel steered away from a traditional blockbuster formula and leaned into audience psychology. Each activation built anticipation without overwhelming fans, encouraging layered discovery. The campaign’s effectiveness lies in how it shifts from grandeur to heartwarming authenticity, suggesting that Marvel aims to reshape how franchises engage audiences in this new phase.

Tags: Fantastic FourMarvel StudiosSky Writing
Advertisement

More News

Ishaan Khatter’s Story: 17 Homes, One Dream and a Place in Bollywood
LoP Rahul To Participate In ‘Chakka Jaam’ Of Mahagatbandhan On July 9 Over SIR Of Voter Rolls
‘Fantastic 4’ In The Sky? Social Media Abuzz Over Mysterious ‘4’ Logo
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7 Released
Who Is Erin Patterson? The Australian Woman Found Guilty Of Killing Three Relatives With Death Cap Mushrooms
Free Fire Max Marks Comeback with Rs 1 Crore India Cup 2025
Glen Goes Green with Rs 62.9 Cr IPO Splash – Subscriptions Open July 8: All You Need to Know
Dabur Share Surges Up to 4% Following Q1 Business Update
Russian President Vladimir Putin Pushes BRICS To Dump Dollars: Calls for National Currencies To Shake Up Global Trade
Crizac IPO Allotment Today: Rs 860 Crore Offer Fully Subscribed- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?