Monday, January 13, 2025
Farm Worker Found Dead In Brazil After Allegedly Attempting to Rape Cow

A 45-year-old farm worker was found dead near a cow in Samambaia, Brazil, after allegedly attempting to assault the cow. The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning, leaving investigators searching for answers.

A tragic incident in Samambaia, Brazil, resulted in the death of a 45-year-old farm worker, who was found lying unconscious near a cow on a local farm. The victim, whose identity has not been made public, was discovered by witnesses on Wednesday morning, allegedly after attempting to sexually assault the animal.

Farm located in Samambaia

The incident took place at a farm located in Samambaia, a town in the Federal District. According to a coworker, the victim had spent the previous day drinking with him on the property where he lived. On the morning of the incident, the victim reportedly woke up around 5 a.m. to milk two cows and then met with the farm owner for breakfast. However, the situation took a darker turn when the victim went back to the cows to collect more milk.

The coworker grew concerned after the victim failed to return. Around 6:35 a.m., he went searching for the man and found him lying unconscious next to one of the cows. The coworker, noticing the victim was wearing a condom, immediately moved the man’s body and attempted to get help.

Farm Worker Cause of Death

Paramedics arrived shortly after and attempted to revive the farm worker, but he had no pulse and was declared dead approximately an hour later.

This tragic event echoes a similar incident that occurred five months ago in Thailand, where a Russian tourist named Evgenii Kuvshinov, 26, allegedly attempted to assault a cow. Kuvshinov, after stripping down, reportedly approached a male bull before turning his attention to a female cow tied to a fence. The cow reportedly reacted violently, pinning Kuvshinov to the ground before goring him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the Brazilian farm worker’s death continues, as authorities work to piece together the details surrounding the incident.

